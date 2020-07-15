New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Issues Recall For WagonR And Baleno

Maruti Suzuki is suspecting a possible issue with the fuel pump and has recalled 134,885 units including of both models.

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 56,663 units of the WagonR.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki suspects an issue with the fuel pump in both models.
  • Maruti Suzuki has recalled 56,663 units of the WagonR.
  • 78,222 units of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno have been recalled.

Maruti Suzuki India has issued a recall for the WagonR 1.0 which is retailed through its Arena dealerships and the Baleno which is retailed through the premium Nexa channel. The company has recalled 134,885 units including 56,663 units of the WagonR which were manufactured between November 15, 2018 - October 15, 2019, and 78,222 units of the Baleno which were manufactured between January 8, 2019 - November 4, 2019. Maruti Suzuki is suspecting a possible issue with the fuel pump in both models.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Transported Over 6 Lakh Cars Through Indian Railways In 6 Years

78,222 units of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno were recalled.

Maruti Suzuki has also confirmed that the parts will be replaced free of cost and customers won't have to incur any cost of the servicing or new parts. Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealers in due course of time. Customers also have the option to visit the 'Imp Customer Info' section on the company's official websites (Arena for the WagonR and Nexa Experience for the Baleno) and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) in order to check if their vehicle comes under this recall campaign and needs any attention. If yes, the customers will just have to follow the instructions given on the website. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Begins Car Subscription Services In Bengaluru And Gurugram

Last year Maruti Suzuki has issued recalled for petrol SHVS models.

0 Comments

Before this Maruti Suzuki India had issued a recall last year for certain petrol Smart Hybrid (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles manufactured between January 1, 2019 and November 21, 2019. A total of 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 were inspected by the company for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU).

