Maruti Suzuki Begins Car Subscription Services In Bengaluru And Gurugram

India's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki is trying to find newer ways of making cars more accessible to people during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Barely a few days after starting a loyalty program to gain more customer attention, the company has now launched Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, which offers new cars on lease for fixed periods. The minimum period for which cars can be subscribed is 2 years while customers also have the option of choosing a 3 year or 4 year period. An all-inclusive fixed monthly charge will include all maintenance and insurance costs.

Cars can be subscribed for a period of 2,3 or 4 years These vehicle lease subscription services are only meant for individual customers and initially 7 cars from the company are available for subscription. These include Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Arena channel and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from the more premium Nexa channel. As a pilot project cars will first be offered in the cities of Gurugram and Bengaluru. Maruti Suzuki has tied up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch this subscription program. Also read: MG Motor Begins Car Subscription Program With Myles Maruti Suzuki has tied up with ORIX Auto to provide the service Depending on the tenure and car chosen, all-inclusive monthly charges range from ₹ 22,000 to ₹ 46,000 approximately. Some other car companies that also offers subscription services include Maruti main rival in the market Hyundai, who does the same in a tie-up with Revv, a car rental company. Only recently in association with Myles, MG motor also started offering the Hector SUV on lease, albeit they are also offering used cars along with new cars to individual customers as well as corporates.

