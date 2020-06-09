MG Motor Begins Car Subscription Program With Myles

A partnership that was announced in 2019 has finally taken shape as the country gets ready to adjust to the new normal amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Myles, a self-driven car rental company has added the MG Hector as one of the cars it offers to customers on subscription basis. In the era of social distancing this may well turn out a practical way of owning personal set of wheels especially for those who do not want to invest a huge sum of money in buying a new car.
The car is available for subscription both for individuals as well as corporates.
The MG subscription model, however, is slightly different from other packages that Myles offers with some other cars. There are a wide variety of options on offer and the customers can choose to take the vehicle for period starting from 6 months up to 5 years. To make it easier for the subscriber, the companies are also promising an easy exit at any time. Packages start from around ₹ 40,000 per month depending on the kilometres usage. Myles says these privately registered cars come with fully paid insurance, maintenance and road side assistance. The subscription model also comes with tax saving options.
Currently the MG Hector SUV is available for subscription under the scheme.
The subscription service is available for customers in the cities of of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune apart from the national capital region and both new and used cars from MG Motor India are on offer. Once the customer chooses a vehicle, the next steps involve uploading the verification documents, paying subscription fee and signing the agreement. After this, a properly sanitised car will be delivered to the subscriber's doorstep.
