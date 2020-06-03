MG Motor India Santizes More Than 3000 Police Vehicles In 29 Days

MG Motor India has sanitized a total o 3039 police vehicles in 29 days since the start of the programme across the country. We exclusively told you on carandbike that MG India had decided to offer its service workshops to sanitise police vehicles. Post the end of the ongoing lockdown, Police teams were able to take their patrolling vehicles, irrespective of its brand, make or model, to an authorised MG service workshop and get them completely sanitised. The service provided to the Police Force was free-of-cost, of course.

Also Read: Exclusive- MG Motor India Offers Workshops To Sanitize Police Vehicles

The announcement was exclusively made on the Freewheeling With SVP by Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, who said, "Once we start our workshops, hopefully, post lockdown, we plan to sanitise Police jeeps and vehicles in our workshop. One sanitisation process will cost us approximately ₹ 1000. We'll ask our dealers to entertain any Police vehicle, to sanitise their vehicles, because again they are the frontend warriors, and do it for the whole month of May." Chaba said that the whole initiative would cost around ₹ 25 lakh and that cost would be incurred by MG Motor India and not the dealers.

One sanitisation process for a vehicle will cost approximately ₹ 1000

Also Read: MG Motor India Introduces Shield+ Programme

Chaba congratulated its dealer partners in a tweet saying "Well done dealer partners for completing sanitization of 3000 Police cars so far. Keep it up."

Well done dealer partners for completing sanitization of 3000 Police cars so far. Keep it up. pic.twitter.com/vqfc1c2F3e — Rajeev Chaba (@rajeev_chaba) June 3, 2020

As we can see in the tweet, the 4 weeks since the start of the programme, the company's workshops across the country have been catering to an increasing number of cars and sanitising them. The numbers increase in every week and the last week saw 905 vehicles being sanitized.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.