  Mercedes-Benz India Offers Complementary Charging For All EQ Customers For 2023

Mercedes-Benz India Offers Complementary Charging For All EQ Customers For 2023

Mercedes-Benz has set up over 35 ultra-fast chargers across India.
08-Jan-23 02:09 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz recently launched the AMG E53 4Matic+ Cabriolet in India, and at the launch event Mercedes-Benz India announced that it has installed over 35 ultra-fast chargers across India, and the German company will be providing complimentary charging for all its customers for the entire year of 2023.

 Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Achieves Best Ever Sales In CY2022 With 41% Annual Growth

Mercedes-Benz launched its first AMG cabriolet in India - the AMG E53 4Matic+.

Mercedes-Benz India also achieved its highest sales ever in the calendar year 2022. Between January and December 2022, the Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker sold 15,822 vehicles in India, witnessing a 41 per cent annual growth compared to 2021. With this, the company also managed to increase its market share in India by 1.2 per cent to 50.6 per cent, retaining the top spot as the country’s largest luxury carmaker.

