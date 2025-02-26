Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
KTM Restructuring Plan Approved By Creditors; Seeks €800 Million FundingMercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km RangeAll-New Toyota EV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On March 12MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 LakhTata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term Review
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 KTM 390 Adventure ReviewTriumph Daytona 660 Review: Old name with the same game? | Road Test | carandbikeTata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Avoid
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo EM 90Mahindra Thar eBYD SeagullNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range

Mercedes has fitted the prototype solid state battery packs into EQS test cars which commenced road testing in February 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 26, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes targets over 1,000 km of range from new prototype batteries
  • Commences road trials of prototype battery packs in EQS test cars
  • Claims new packs offer 25 per cent greater range over similar-size lithium-ion units

Mercedes-Benz has commenced road testing of its new-gen solid-state battery packs. The new prototype Lithium-metal solid state batteries are a result of a joint project between Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle and Formula 1 powertrains departments and battery tech firm Factorial Energy, which Mercedes partnered with in 2021. The prototype battery packs underwent extensive lab testing in the latter half of 2024, with the German company saying that it was successful in integrating the new battery pack into a prototype EQS sedan at the end of last year.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
 Mercedes EQS Solid State Battery

Mercedes says its the first company to commence road trials of solid state batteries.

 

The prototype EQS has, as of February, commenced road testing of the prototype batteries, with Mercedes claiming that it is the first automaker to start on-road testing of solid-state batteries. The luxury carmaker says that new packs are capable of offering up to 25 per cent greater range over the lithium-ion units in the EQS thanks to its new cell chemistry. The company says that it expects the prototype to be able to cross the 1,000 km mark on a single charge - greater than the EQS 450+ whose 118 kWh battery gives it over 800 km of range.

 

Also read: ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
 Mercedes EQS Solid State Battery 2

The test cars feature light modifications to fit the new battery pack and the accessories required to operate it.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch
 

Mercedes says that the new solid-state batteries offer many advantages over current Lithium-ion battery packs, primarily with the use of a solid electrolyte instead of liquid, making the batteries more stable and safer in applications. The company also says that the solid electrolyte offers greater emergency densities compared to Li-ion units, which also offers performance enhancements across varying parameters while keeping weights in check.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast
 Mercedes EQS Solid State Battery 3

Mercedes says that its new prototype solid-state battery offers 25 per cent greater useable range over the standard EQS' battery.

 

The technology, however, still remains in an early phase of testing, with many months of laboratory and road testing still to be undertaken.
 

Also read: All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March
 

Solid-state batteries are being considered the next stage in the development of EV battery technology. Mercedes is one of multiple global manufacturers that has delved into this technology, along with Toyota, BMW, the Volkswagen Group, and the new energy automobile firm BYD.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes EQ# Mercedes-Benz EV# Mercedes-Benz Battery Tech# Mercedes EV Technology# Solid State Batteries# Solid State EV Batteries# Solid-State Batteries# Mercedes EV battery technology# Cars# Technology# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Mercedes-Benz remains the last V12-producing German marque. But these revered engines will be available in select markets. only
    Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
  • Mercedes has not revealed any details on the project, though it could be alluding to the return of the three-door variant of its iconic SUV.
    ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
  • All-electric derivative of the E-Class – separate from the EQE sedan – will be a “no-compromise” offering, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius asserted at the carmaker’s Capital Market Day event.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch
  • Third-gen CLA will feature both all-electric and internal combustion powertrains and will also get a high-performance AMG derivative.
    All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March
  • Once offered in India solely in bonkers AMG spec, the iconic Gelandewagen has now arrived in all-electric form. But is it as desirable as before?
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast

Latest News

  • KTM currently seeks funds of EUR 800 million to repay 30 per cent of creditors' claims and restart production
    KTM Restructuring Plan Approved By Creditors; Seeks €800 Million Funding
  • Mercedes has fitted the prototype solid state battery packs into EQS test cars which commenced road testing in February 2025.
    Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range
  • The teasers are expected to preview the production derivative of the bZ Compact Crossover concept that debuted in 2022.
    All-New Toyota EV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On March 12
  • The Comet EV is the fourth model in the brand’s lineup to get the Blackstorm Edition.
    MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 Lakh
  • Honda has sold 53,326 units of the Elevate in the domestic market, and exported 47,653 units to foreign countries
    Honda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • The Revolt RV BlazeX is positioned as a sportier alternative to the RV1 and features a more powerful electric motor
    Revolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
  • The plant will initially have a capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum, which will be increased to 1 million units annually over time
    Maruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda Plant
  • Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with new features and equipment to make it more adventure and off-road ready.
    Ducati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh
  • KTM has received strategic support from Bajaj Auto, as well as CFMoto, which will mark the first steps for the Austrian brand to recover from its financial woes and return to growth.
    Bajaj Auto Approves 150 Million Euro Funding For KTM
  • The standard GranCabrio is equipped with a less powerful version of the ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine that churns out 478 bhp
    Maserati Unveils New GranCabrio V6

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved