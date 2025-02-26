Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range

Mercedes-Benz has commenced road testing of its new-gen solid-state battery packs. The new prototype Lithium-metal solid state batteries are a result of a joint project between Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle and Formula 1 powertrains departments and battery tech firm Factorial Energy, which Mercedes partnered with in 2021. The prototype battery packs underwent extensive lab testing in the latter half of 2024, with the German company saying that it was successful in integrating the new battery pack into a prototype EQS sedan at the end of last year.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works



Mercedes says its the first company to commence road trials of solid state batteries.

The prototype EQS has, as of February, commenced road testing of the prototype batteries, with Mercedes claiming that it is the first automaker to start on-road testing of solid-state batteries. The luxury carmaker says that new packs are capable of offering up to 25 per cent greater range over the lithium-ion units in the EQS thanks to its new cell chemistry. The company says that it expects the prototype to be able to cross the 1,000 km mark on a single charge - greater than the EQS 450+ whose 118 kWh battery gives it over 800 km of range.

Also read: ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?



The test cars feature light modifications to fit the new battery pack and the accessories required to operate it.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch



Mercedes says that the new solid-state batteries offer many advantages over current Lithium-ion battery packs, primarily with the use of a solid electrolyte instead of liquid, making the batteries more stable and safer in applications. The company also says that the solid electrolyte offers greater emergency densities compared to Li-ion units, which also offers performance enhancements across varying parameters while keeping weights in check.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast



Mercedes says that its new prototype solid-state battery offers 25 per cent greater useable range over the standard EQS' battery.

The technology, however, still remains in an early phase of testing, with many months of laboratory and road testing still to be undertaken.



Also read: All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March



Solid-state batteries are being considered the next stage in the development of EV battery technology. Mercedes is one of multiple global manufacturers that has delved into this technology, along with Toyota, BMW, the Volkswagen Group, and the new energy automobile firm BYD.