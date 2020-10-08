Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its first-even electric SUV - the EQC in India, at in introductory price of ₹ 99.30 lakh (on-road, India) for the first 50 customers. The new Mercedes-Ben EQC is also the first luxury electric SUV in India and it will be sold under the company's electric vehicle brand EQ, which made its debut earlier this year, in January 2020. In phase 1, the EQC will be sold in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, but customers in other cities can also buy it and book the vehicle online. Mercedes-Benz has installed 100+ charging points in 48 cities across India.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 will come with two electric motors, with each positioned at the front and rear axles, and all-wheel-drive

The new electric SUV from the Stuttgart-based carmaker comes in one powertrain option - Mercedes-Benz EQC 400, which gets two electric motors, with each positioned at the front and rear axles, helping the SUV with an all-wheel-drive configuration. Powering the electric motors is an 80kW lithium-ion battery unit that can provide a driving range of 450 - 471 km per when fully charged. The electric motors generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque, and it propels the SUV to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in merely 5.1 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC gets a distinctive face with the new large chrome grille, and blue accented LED headlamps

The new Mercedes-Benz EQC is based on the same platform as the company's mid-size SUV GLC, and thus it comes with a similar silhouette. However, styling wise, the EQC looks a lot different compared to any other Mercedes SUV. Upfront, the SUV comes with a multi-slat grille with a U-shaped chrome surround, along with LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps. There are blue accents inside the headlamps, and an EQC badge above the front fender also treated in blue. The SUV also gets a set of large alloy wheels which also come with blue elements that signify the SUV's electric nature. The rear section, on the other hand, comes with sleek wraparound LED taillights connected by an LED strip and a well-sculpted tailgate.

The cabin of the new Mercedes-Benz EQC gets the large 12.3-inch dual screen display with the MBUX infotainment system

As for the cabin, the new EQC gets the signature Mercedes-Benz treatment with premium fit and finish, luxurious soft-touch material, and a host of smart equipment. The big attraction is the large 12.3-inch dual screen display that is angled towards the driver and is used for both instrumentation and infotainment. The SUV also gets the latest MBUX infotainment system with Me, Mercedes, offering a range of connected car functions and voice command features. The SUV also gets a multi-functional steering wheel and a signature centre console with the trackpad to control other in-car functions.

Other features include automatic climate control, power-adjustable seats with massage function, and a premium Burmester audio system and smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In terms of safety, the EQC gets 7 airbags as standard along with a bunch of active and passive driver assistance systems. Currently, the new EQC does not have a direct rival in India, however, Audi India is prepping to launch the e-Tron electric SUV to challenge Mercedes-Benz's electric SUV, and so is Jaguar with the i-Pace.

