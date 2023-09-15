Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Launching Today: Here’s What To Expect
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
15-Sep-23 08:30 AM IST
Highlights
- It will be the fourth electric offering from Mercedes-Benz
- Will compete against the BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace and recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron
- Features the brand’s famous MBUX Hyperscreen along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen panel for the front passenger
Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the EQE electric SUV in India today, September 15. This electric SUV will join the EQS and EQB electric vehicles currently offered in the German automaker portfolio for India. It's based on the brand's EVA (electric vehicle architecture) platform and also has a sedan sibling globally – the EQE sedan. The EQE SUV is the first to launch here and will likely be followed by the EQS SUV.
Here is what to expect from the all-new electric SUV, the EQE.
Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Debuts At IAA 2023
Design
The design for the EQE SUV is heavily inspired by the other EQ models in the brand's portfolio. The rounded surfaces and coupe-like roofline help reduce the vehicle's drag coefficient and aid in a better range. Like the EQS, a massive black panel grille features tiny stars, and the headlights are connected by a light strip. Move to the side of the EQE SUV, and the flush-fitting door handles and aerodynamic alloy wheel design showcase how the electric SUV is designed to slice through the air and aid in increasing the range.
EQE Powertrain
Globally, the EQE SUV is sold in multiple configurations and variants, but there is only a single battery pack on offer. The 90.6kWh battery pack supports up to 170kW of DC fast charging speeds. Moreover, the EQE SUV, in India, will be offered only in 500 4MATIC guise to begin with. The 500 4MATIC will come with a dual-motor layout, producing a combined 858 Nm of torque, with claimed range in excess of 400 kilometres.
Interiors
The interior of the EQE SUV will feature the brand's MBUX Hyperscreen, incorporating three screens spreading across the dashboard's width. It includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger, just like the EQS sedan. Furthermore, the interiors will also have the optional Burmester sound system, power front seats, four-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Announces Update for More Than 700,000 Vehicles Worldwide
As for the usual safety, which includes multiple airbags, the EQE SUV will feature a 360-degree camera and ABS with EBD along with a host of driving assistance tech including lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and park assist.
Price and Competition
The EQE SUV is expected to be priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom) and will compete with the BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace and recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-18130 second ago
Special edition Brutale pays tribute to the historic Assen Circuit in the Netherlands with a striking blue and silver paint scheme.
-8230 second ago
With an expected price tag of Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), the EQE SUV will join the EQS and EQB in the brand’s all-electric India portfolio.
-6990 second ago
Will be the smallest engine to power a modern Ducati
-5556 second ago
Only 887 DB5 saloons, 123 convertibles, and 12 bespoke coach-built shooting brakes were originally produced.
-3210 second ago
Truck Utsav events will be hosted in several cities, including Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chennai.
10 hours ago
The Government is seeking Rs 469 crore from seven electric two-wheeler companies over subsidies claimed under FAME-II while not meeting requirements.
The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla
This edition is restricted to a production run of just 99 units, and all reserved for the European market
12 hours ago
The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.
13 hours ago
Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features
The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla
14 hours ago
First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
17 hours ago
The Nexon EV also gets a sharper design, new features and updates to the electric powertrain.
17 hours ago
Facelifted Nexon gets styling details reminiscent of the Curvv concept, an overhauled cabin, and new features.
19 hours ago
The 999cc naturally aspirated petrol motor on the Magnite is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, but Nissan is launching an AMT powertrain by the end of the month.