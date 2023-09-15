Login

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Launching Today: Here’s What To Expect

With an expected price tag of Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), the EQE SUV will join the EQS and EQB in the brand’s all-electric India portfolio.
By Yash Sunil

2 mins read

15-Sep-23 08:30 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • It will be the fourth electric offering from Mercedes-Benz
  • Will compete against the BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace and recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron
  • Features the brand’s famous MBUX Hyperscreen along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen panel for the front passenger

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the EQE electric SUV in India today, September 15. This electric SUV will join the EQS and EQB electric vehicles currently offered in the German automaker portfolio for India. It's based on the brand's EVA (electric vehicle architecture) platform and also has a sedan sibling globally – the EQE sedan. The EQE SUV is the first to launch here and will likely be followed by the EQS SUV. 

 

Here is what to expect from the all-new electric SUV, the EQE. 

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Debuts At IAA 2023

 

Design 

The design for the EQE SUV is heavily inspired by the other EQ models in the brand's portfolio. The rounded surfaces and coupe-like roofline help reduce the vehicle's drag coefficient and aid in a better range. Like the EQS, a massive black panel grille features tiny stars, and the headlights are connected by a light strip. Move to the side of the EQE SUV, and the flush-fitting door handles and aerodynamic alloy wheel design showcase how the electric SUV is designed to slice through the air and aid in increasing the range. 

 

EQE Powertrain

Globally, the EQE SUV is sold in multiple configurations and variants, but there is only a single battery pack on offer. The 90.6kWh battery pack supports up to 170kW of DC fast charging speeds. Moreover, the EQE SUV, in India, will be offered only in 500 4MATIC guise to begin with. The 500 4MATIC will come with a dual-motor layout, producing a combined 858 Nm of torque, with claimed range in excess of 400 kilometres.

 

Interiors 

The interior of the EQE SUV will feature the brand's MBUX Hyperscreen, incorporating three screens spreading across the dashboard's width. It includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger, just like the EQS sedan. Furthermore, the interiors will also have the optional Burmester sound system, power front seats, four-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Announces Update for More Than 700,000 Vehicles Worldwide

 

As for the usual safety, which includes multiple airbags, the EQE SUV will feature a 360-degree camera and ABS with EBD along with a host of driving assistance tech including lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and park assist.

 

Price and Competition 

The EQE SUV is expected to be priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom) and will compete with the BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace and recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron

# Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV# Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV India Launch# Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV launch# EQE SUV India launch# Cars# Electric Cars# New Cars# suv# electric cars

