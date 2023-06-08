Mercedes-Benz G 400d Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has relaunched the diesel G-class in India. The diesel SUV is available in two variants – G 400d AMG Line and Adventure Edition, with both priced at an identical Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). Customers can book their diesel G-class starting today, with deliveries to commence from the fourth quarter of 2023. Mercedes says existing customers will be given preference for deliveries. The booking amount is set at Rs 1.5 lakh. This isn't the first time that Mercedes has launched the diesel G-class in India – the model was introduced here in 350d spec back in 2019.

Coming to the variants, while the AMG Line focuses on a sportier exterior design, the Adventure Edition, as the name suggests decks up the SUV in accessories to give it a more off-road-ready look. These include a roof rack, a removable ladder to access the roof rack, a unique spare wheel cover, Manufaktur (Mercedes’ customisation program) logo package and four exclusive colour options from Manufaktur. The model sits on 18-inch silver-painted alloy wheels.

The AMG Line meanwhile gets some unique bits such as larger 20-inch alloy wheels, a stainless-steel spare wheel cover, a sunroof, twin displays for infotainment and instrument cluster and a Burmester surround sound system. Buyers also get the option of multiple upholstery colours through Manufaktur along with a list of optional features.

Coming to the engine, the G 400d uses the tried-and-tested 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine already offered in models such as the GLS in India. The unit develops 326 bhp and 700 Nm – up from the older 350d’s 282 bhp and 600 Nm - and is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic four-wheel drive system with three locking differentials and low range. Mercedes says the G 400d also gets a unique G Mode for off-road driving.

Mercedes also claims some impressive numbers for off-roading with the G-class having a ground clearance of 241 mm and a wading depth of 700 mm. Mercedes says the G-class has a maximum gradeability of 45 degrees along with a 30.9 degree approach and 29.9 degree departure angles.

In terms of pricing, the G-Class diesel is in the same ballpark as the full-size Range Rover, prices for which start from Rs 2.39 crore and go up to Rs 4.17 crore (ex-showroom).