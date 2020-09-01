New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MonoRacer 130E Electric To Get EU Certification

Deliveries of the MonoRacer 130E enclosed electric motorcycle are expected to begin in Europe from September 2020.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The MonoRacer 130E enclosed electric motorcycle will be available in Europe

Highlights

  • Deliveries of the MonoRacer 130E are expected to begin in September
  • The MonoRacer 130E boasts of a top speed of 240 kmph
  • Battery range is claimed at 400 km on a single charge

The MonoRacer 130E prototype, an electric motorcycle with an enclosed cabin, is set to get EU certification and will be delivered to the first customer in September 2020. And the almost production spec MonoRacer 130E was taken around the Masaryk Circuit near Brno in the Czech Republic by founder Arnold Wagner. The Czech company traces its roots back to the 1980s, but the MonoRacer first made its debut as a production model in 2005. The unique motorcycle has two additional wheels which come down from the side like landing gear to allow it to remain upright when stationary.

The MonoRacer 130E prototype on a test ride around the Masaryk Circuit near Brno:

Also Read: Lightning Motorcycles Files Patents For Fully Enclosed Motorcycle

Wagner is known as the father of modern cabin motorcycles and is the inventor of the two-wheeled motorcycle where the rider is enclosed in a cabin. He started designing, building and selling his Ecomobile, MonoTracer and MonoRacer cabin motorcycles since 1980 at his Peraves AG factory in Switzerland, and from 1993 onwards together with Gustav Prochazka at Peraves, the Czech Republic.

Also Read: Enclosed Electric Motorcycle Spotted On Test

0 Comments

The new MonoRacer 130E features a fully electric motor, along with a sleek and streamlined body shell, and will not be an affordable product. The 130E will have a price of 79,500 Euros (around ₹ 69.50 lakh) with a two-year full guarantee. Optional extras such as door remote control and an additional battery will hike the price up to 90,000 Euros (around ₹ 79 lakh). Range is claimed at 400 km, although the company has not revealed any detailed specifications yet, top speed is claimed at a whopping 240 kmph. US-based Lightning Motorcycles has also been working on the concept of enclosed motorcycles, and the company's first fully-enclosed electric motorcycle has also been spotted on test.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Bentley Flying Spur Clocks Production Milestone Of 40,000 Units Bentley Flying Spur Clocks Production Milestone Of 40,000 Units
CV Sales August 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 32% Growth Over July, But Year-On-Year Sales Drop 31% CV Sales August 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 32% Growth Over July, But Year-On-Year Sales Drop 31%
Car Sales August 2020: Kia Sells 10,845 Units; Seltos Sales Cross 1 Lakh Mark Car Sales August 2020: Kia Sells 10,845 Units; Seltos Sales Cross 1 Lakh Mark
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV India Launch Date Revealed Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV India Launch Date Revealed
ZoomCar Partners With PASCOS For Pan-India Distribution Of Its Mobility Services Platform ZoomCar Partners With PASCOS For Pan-India Distribution Of Its Mobility Services Platform
F1: Mick Schumacher Could Race For Alfa Romeo Next Year  F1: Mick Schumacher Could Race For Alfa Romeo Next Year 
Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi-Scooter Launch Delayed; Will Arrive in November 2020 Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi-Scooter Launch Delayed; Will Arrive in November 2020
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Suzuki Registers 19 Per Cent Drop In Year-On-Year Sales Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Suzuki Registers 19 Per Cent Drop In Year-On-Year Sales
MonoRacer 130E Electric To Get EU Certification MonoRacer 130E Electric To Get EU Certification
Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report
Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent
Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards
2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch
Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued
MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.74 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2
Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2
Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know
Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities