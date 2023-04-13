  • Home
MotoGP: Marc Marquez And Enea Bastianini To Miss Americas GP Due To Injury

The eight-time world champion and the new Ducati star have both been ruled out from this weekend’s Americas GP due to injuries.
authorBy carandbike Team
13-Apr-23 10:20 AM IST
Highlights
  • Marc Marquez is still recovering from a broken metacarpal injury sustained in Portugal.
  • Bastianini also advised to allow the broken shoulder to heal after Panigale V4S test ride.
  • Michele Pirro chosen to replace Bastianini for Americas GP.

Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez and Ducati's Enea Bastianini will both miss the upcoming Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas in Austin, Texas, due to injuries sustained in the initial races of the season.
Marquez, who was injured in the season opener in Portugal, has been advised by his medical team to continue with his rehabilitation program at home. After a final CAT scan at Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, it was confirmed that his first metacarpal is still healing, and the Repsol Honda Team, in collaboration with HRC, have decided to avoid any unnecessary risks.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Bezzecchi Wins Maiden Grand Prix in Argentina


The incident that caused Marquez's injury occurred on the second lap of the Portuguese Grand Prix when he made contact with Jorge Martin's Pramac Ducati, resulting in a braking mistake and a nasty collision with RNF Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira. The eight-time world champion will work towards a full recovery and promised to return to the track as soon as possible in a statement on social media.

 


Meanwhile, rising Ducati star Enea Bastianini will also miss the American GP after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Portuguese GP. Following a ride on a Ducati Panigale V4S and a check-up at Dr. Porcellini's clinic in Forlì, it was confirmed that Bastianini's right shoulder would require a few more weeks to recover fully.

 


The incident that caused Bastianini's injury occurred during the Portuguese sprint race, when he was taken out by his former teammate and Moto2 title rival, Luca Marini, who lowsided mid-corner. Bastianini, who had a fantastic start to the race, went from sixth to second place before the incident, which left him with a broken shoulder blade.


Bastianini will continue his rehabilitation program and aims to return to the track in Jerez. In the meantime, he will be replaced by Michele Pirro at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas.

