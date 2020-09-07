Neato's Robotic Vacuum Uses The Same Tech As Autonomous Cars

Neato released three new robotic vacuums at IFA 2020 the Neato D10, D9, and D8 which use LiDAR-based technology that's traditionally found in autonomous vehicles. Neato's robotic vacuum combines a LIDAR and a HEPA filter that catches 100 per cent of the allergens, at least this is what the company claims.

The vacuum cleaner was announced at IFA

The Neato D9 and Neato D8 use the company's LaserSmart mapping technology and have lesser operation times than the D10, 120 minutes and 90 minutes, respectively. It has the largest dirt collector bin and the widest brush amongst its competitors in the market to date. The MyNeato app has also gone through improved upgrades for better user experience.



All three variants of the vacuum are D-shaped, the company states that the ergonomic shape allows them to clean better in corners and across edges.

The LIDAR-based system Makes the Neato D10 30 per cent more efficient than its competitors. The variant features camera-based navigation. As per the company, D10 offers up to 70% more coverage than its rounded competitors.

There are three models of the vacuum cleaner

The upgraded app allows users to set up their Neato D10 in just six easy steps. The vacuum is compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. You can map up to three floorplans. Neato offers you remote start and schedule cleaning as well as modes like turbo and eco modes. The new line-up is scheduled to arrive in North America, Europe and Japan by this fall. No pricings have been revealed yet.

