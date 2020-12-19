New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close

The new Mahindra XUV500 will be a lot more premium and gets a host of smart features

The next big launch from Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to be the new-generation XUV500 that has been under development for quite some time now. The upcoming SUV seems to be entering the final phase of road testing as it has been spied testing in Mumbai traffic. New spy pictures clearly show the test mule in a production-ready avatar, which is draped heavily under camouflage. We have already seen a host of spy shots of the SUV in the past few months, giving us a fair bit of an idea about what we can expect from the new-generation XUV500. Some spy photos also reveal that the SUV will get an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will sport an imposing new grille flanked by the massive new LED headlamps

As seen in the spy shots, the test vehicle is heavily camouflaged concealing the exterior design, however, this particular test mule seems to be almost production-ready. All the body parts such as headlights, DRLs, alloys, beige interiors, tail lights and others appear to be production-ready form.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will sport a bigger grille upfront with vertical slats and a large headlamp cluster underlining its upright design. It will get dual-barrel headlamps with a new signature pattern forming a boomerang shape extending down to the bumper. The signature paw-like door handles will be replaced by new flush-fitting ones. The SUV will also get new bumpers, sportier alloy wheels, new LED taillamps, shark fin antenna, alloy wheels, roof-mounted spoiler with stop-lamp, and more.

The second-generation XUV500 will get all-new interior design accommodating a larger horizontal display for the infotainment system, new black upholstery, a larger flat-bottomed steering wheel, a simpler centre console layout with toggle switches, automatic climate control buttons, electronic parking brake, instrument console with a bigger MID unit, and more. It will be more feature-loaded than the outgoing model.

The 2021 XUV500 will come with new petrol and diesel engines

Mechanically, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 SUV will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. While the former will be new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine producing 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque, the latter could be a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that the carmaker has been working on. The new XUV500 is expected to be the most powerful one yet, ever made by Mahindra. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic options.

