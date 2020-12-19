New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close

New spy pictures clearly show the test mule in a production-ready avatar, which is draped heavily under camouflage.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new Mahindra XUV500 will be a lot more premium and gets a host of smart features expand View Photos
The new Mahindra XUV500 will be a lot more premium and gets a host of smart features

Highlights

  • The second-generation Mahindra XUV500 will be more upmarket model
  • The new XUV500 will come with new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines
  • The new Mahindra XUV500 will get a completely new design language

The next big launch from Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to be the new-generation XUV500 that has been under development for quite some time now. The upcoming SUV seems to be entering the final phase of road testing as it has been spied testing in Mumbai traffic. New spy pictures clearly show the test mule in a production-ready avatar, which is draped heavily under camouflage. We have already seen a host of spy shots of the SUV in the past few months, giving us a fair bit of an idea about what we can expect from the new-generation XUV500. Some spy photos also reveal that the SUV will get an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Also Read: Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021​

q7056v28

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will sport an imposing new grille flanked by the massive new LED headlamps

As seen in the spy shots, the test vehicle is heavily camouflaged concealing the exterior design, however, this particular test mule seems to be almost production-ready. All the body parts such as headlights, DRLs, alloys, beige interiors, tail lights and others appear to be production-ready form.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will sport a bigger grille upfront with vertical slats and a large headlamp cluster underlining its upright design. It will get dual-barrel headlamps with a new signature pattern forming a boomerang shape extending down to the bumper. The signature paw-like door handles will be replaced by new flush-fitting ones. The SUV will also get new bumpers, sportier alloy wheels, new LED taillamps, shark fin antenna, alloy wheels, roof-mounted spoiler with stop-lamp, and more.

Newsbeep

The second-generation XUV500 will get all-new interior design accommodating a larger horizontal display for the infotainment system, new black upholstery, a larger flat-bottomed steering wheel, a simpler centre console layout with toggle switches, automatic climate control buttons, electronic parking brake, instrument console with a bigger MID unit, and more. It will be more feature-loaded than the outgoing model.

hj23bhvo

The 2021 XUV500 will come with new petrol and diesel engines

Also Read: Mahindra's Ssangyong Defaults On ₹ 408 Crore Loan Repayment To 3 Different Banks​

Mechanically, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 SUV will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. While the former will be new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine producing 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque, the latter could be a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that the carmaker has been working on. The new XUV500 is expected to be the most powerful one yet, ever made by Mahindra. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic options.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Sold Out Within Hours
MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Sold Out Within Hours
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif Win Round 1 Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif Win Round 1 Rally Of Arunachal
MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed
MG Motor India To Increase Prices From January 2021; 7-Seater Hector Plus Launch Confirmed
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close
Jaguar Vision GT SV Revealed
Jaguar Vision GT SV Revealed
BP Expands Renewable Energy Supply Deal With Amazon In Europe
BP Expands Renewable Energy Supply Deal With Amazon In Europe
Mercedes-Benz To Introduce Six New EQ Models By 2022
Mercedes-Benz To Introduce Six New EQ Models By 2022
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif Win Round 1 Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif Win Round 1 Rally Of Arunachal
F1: Sergio Perez Signed By Red Bull Racing For 2021, To Replace Alex Albon
F1: Sergio Perez Signed By Red Bull Racing For 2021, To Replace Alex Albon
Canoo Electric Van Launched For $33,000 In The US
Canoo Electric Van Launched For $33,000 In The US
MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Sold Out Within Hours
MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Sold Out Within Hours
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
CFMoto CLX 700 Revealed In Latest Images
CFMoto CLX 700 Revealed In Latest Images
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
TVS NTorq 125 Call Of Design Season 2 Winners Announced
TVS NTorq 125 Call Of Design Season 2 Winners Announced
F1: Toto Wolff To Stay At Mercedes For Three More Years With Him Owning 33% Of It
F1: Toto Wolff To Stay At Mercedes For Three More Years With Him Owning 33% Of It
F1: Max Verstappen Visited Mercedes But Red Bull Had A Better Offer 
F1: Max Verstappen Visited Mercedes But Red Bull Had A Better Offer 
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 13.58 - 19.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
28,1909% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
13.6 - 16 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
04:14
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Apr-18 01:47 PM IST
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
21:52
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 22-Jun-17 08:30 PM IST
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
21:51
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 28-May-15 08:30 PM IST
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
360 Ext Orange00
360 Ext Orange00
360 Ext Orange01
360 Ext Orange01
360 Ext Orange02
360 Ext Orange02
360 Ext Orange03
360 Ext Orange03
360 Ext Orange04
360 Ext Orange04
360 Ext Orange05
360 Ext Orange05
360 Ext Orange06
360 Ext Orange06
360 Ext Orange07
360 Ext Orange07
360 Ext Orange08
360 Ext Orange08
360 Ext Orange09
360 Ext Orange09
360 Ext Orange10
360 Ext Orange10
360 Ext Orange11
360 Ext Orange11
360 Ext Orange12
360 Ext Orange12
360 Ext Orange13
360 Ext Orange13
360 Ext Orange14
360 Ext Orange14
360 Ext Orange15
360 Ext Orange15
360 Ext Orange16
360 Ext Orange16
360 Ext Orange17
360 Ext Orange17
360 Ext Orange18
360 Ext Orange18
360 Ext Orange19
360 Ext Orange19
360 Ext Orange20
360 Ext Orange20
360 Ext Orange21
360 Ext Orange21
360 Ext Orange22
360 Ext Orange22
360 Ext Orange23
360 Ext Orange23
360 Ext Orange24
360 Ext Orange24
360 Ext Orange25
360 Ext Orange25
360 Ext Orange26
360 Ext Orange26
360 Ext Orange27
360 Ext Orange27
360 Ext Orange28
360 Ext Orange28
360 Ext Orange29
360 Ext Orange29
360 Ext Orange30
360 Ext Orange30
360 Ext Orange31
360 Ext Orange31
360 Ext Orange32
360 Ext Orange32
360 Ext Orange33
360 Ext Orange33
360 Ext Orange34
360 Ext Orange34
360 Ext Orange35
360 Ext Orange35
360 Ext Orange36
360 Ext Orange36
Mahindra Xuv500 1
Mahindra Xuv500 1
Mahindra Xuv500 2
Mahindra Xuv500 2
Mahindra Xuv500 3
Mahindra Xuv500 3
Mahindra Xuv500 4
Mahindra Xuv500 4
Mahindra Xuv500 5
Mahindra Xuv500 5
Mahindra Xuv500 6
Mahindra Xuv500 6
Mahindra Xuv500 7
Mahindra Xuv500 7
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities