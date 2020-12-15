New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021

Mahindra is yet to announce the quantum of the price hike and has said that it will be communicated shortly.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra will increase prices across its range from January 01, 2021. expand View Photos
Mahindra will increase prices across its range from January 01, 2021.

Highlights

  • Mahindra will increase prices across its range from January 01, 2021.
  • The company will also increase prices of its commercial vehicles.
  • Mahindra had already increased prices of the Thar on December 01, 2020.

Mahindra SUVs are set to become more expensive from next month. The company will increase the price across its entire range of passenger vehicles with effects from January 1, 2021. The Indian automaker has cited increase in commodity prices and various other input costs as the core reason for the price hike. That said, the company is yet to announce the quantum hike in price and has said that it will be communicated shortly and likely ahead of the price hike.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020

7e721ei8

Mahindra will also increase prices of its commercial vehicles.

Along with passenger vehicles, Mahindra will also be increasing prices of its commercial vehicles. So the Navistar, Pick-Up and Supro range among others too will witness a price hike, but we still don't know the quantum of price hike even on the commercial vehicle range. Mahindra had also increased prices of the Thar on November 30 and we don't know yet if the new price increase will be applicable on this SUV as well. The Mahindra Thar was launched at an introductory price of ₹ 9.80 lakh going up to ₹ 12.95 lakh on October 2.

Newsbeep

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021

ji11ekro

Mahindra has already increased prices of the Thar.

0 Comments

Mahindra is one of the major car manufacturers that have announced to increase prices next year. Carmakers like Maruti and Hyundai among others have already announced to increase the prices of their vehicles. Cyclical price revision at the beginning of a new year has become a trend in the auto industry due to increase in input costs and transportation charges. Some automakers also give discounts on previous model year vehicles at the end of the year which is when buyers can cash in opportunity and purchase a new vehicle at comparatively discounted rate and also benefit marginally on insurance and road tax charges due to lesser base price.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
My Triumph System Now Available On Triumph Street Triple RS, Tiger 800
My Triumph System Now Available On Triumph Street Triple RS, Tiger 800
2021 BMW 5 Series And 6 Series GT Facelifts Coming To India Next Year
2021 BMW 5 Series And 6 Series GT Facelifts Coming To India Next Year
Mahindra's Ssangyong Defaults On Rs. 408 Crore Loan Repayment To 3 Different Banks
Mahindra's Ssangyong Defaults On Rs. 408 Crore Loan Repayment To 3 Different Banks
Amazon Unveils Zoox Self Driving Robotaxi 
Amazon Unveils Zoox Self Driving Robotaxi 
New Tata HBX Micro SUV Spy Shots Reveal Front Design
New Tata HBX Micro SUV Spy Shots Reveal Front Design
CFMoto 800MT Adventure Bike Revealed
CFMoto 800MT Adventure Bike Revealed
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone, V7 Special Announced
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone, V7 Special Announced
Deciphering Electric Vehicle Technology
Deciphering Electric Vehicle Technology
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Upcoming Premium SUV Launches In 2021
Upcoming Premium SUV Launches In 2021
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Mahindra's Ssangyong Defaults On Rs. 408 Crore Loan Repayment To 3 Different Banks
Mahindra's Ssangyong Defaults On Rs. 408 Crore Loan Repayment To 3 Different Banks

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero Camper

SUV, 13.9 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,252 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.51 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,516 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.77 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,120 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra XUV300

SUV, 17 - 20 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,503 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra TUV300

SUV, 18.5 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.54 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,734 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra XUV500

SUV, 13.6 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV500
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,190 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Supro

MUV, 23.5 Kmpl
Mahindra Supro
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.29 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,977 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

SUV, 17.45 Kmpl
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.54 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,507 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,267 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Alturas G4

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
Mahindra Alturas G4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,556 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

SUV, 17 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.93 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,608 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Marazzo

SUV, 17.6 Kmpl
Mahindra Marazzo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,353 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra e2oPlus

Hatchback, 99.9 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e2oPlus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.57 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,723 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Xylo

MUV, 14 - 15 Kmpl
Mahindra Xylo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.17 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,043 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Verito Vibe

Sedan, 20.8 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,651 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra e-Verito

Sedan, 140 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e-Verito
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,987 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra NuvoSport

SUV, 17.5 Kmpl
Mahindra NuvoSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.77 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,134 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Verito

Sedan, 21 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.48 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,535 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Maruti Price Hike | Mahindra Production | Okinawa Lead-Acid Scooters
03:07
Maruti Price Hike | Mahindra Production | Okinawa Lead-Acid Scooters
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Dec-20 09:10 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Crash Test, BMW R 18 Review & Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe SUV Review
18:57
Mahindra Thar Crash Test, BMW R 18 Review & Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe SUV Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Nov-20 08:10 AM IST
2020 Mahindra Thar Receives A 4 Star Safety Rating: Safest Off-roader In India
04:47
2020 Mahindra Thar Receives A 4 Star Safety Rating: Safest Off-roader In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Nov-20 07:26 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
03:35
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Nov-20 08:24 PM IST
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
03:04
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Oct-20 09:32 PM IST
RE Deliveries Dussehra, Mahindra Treo Zor Launch, Maruti Q2 FY2021 Profit
03:45
RE Deliveries Dussehra, Mahindra Treo Zor Launch, Maruti Q2 FY2021 Profit
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Oct-20 08:26 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Grille
Scorpio Front Grille
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Striking Led Drls
Striking Led Drls
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Rear
Mahindra Supro Rear
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4 Back View
Mahindra Alturas G4 Back View
Mahindra Alturas G4 Danger Light
Mahindra Alturas G4 Danger Light
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities