Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021

Mahindra SUVs are set to become more expensive from next month. The company will increase the price across its entire range of passenger vehicles with effects from January 1, 2021. The Indian automaker has cited increase in commodity prices and various other input costs as the core reason for the price hike. That said, the company is yet to announce the quantum hike in price and has said that it will be communicated shortly and likely ahead of the price hike.

Mahindra will also increase prices of its commercial vehicles.

Along with passenger vehicles, Mahindra will also be increasing prices of its commercial vehicles. So the Navistar, Pick-Up and Supro range among others too will witness a price hike, but we still don't know the quantum of price hike even on the commercial vehicle range. Mahindra had also increased prices of the Thar on November 30 and we don't know yet if the new price increase will be applicable on this SUV as well. The Mahindra Thar was launched at an introductory price of ₹ 9.80 lakh going up to ₹ 12.95 lakh on October 2.

Mahindra has already increased prices of the Thar.

Mahindra is one of the major car manufacturers that have announced to increase prices next year. Carmakers like Maruti and Hyundai among others have already announced to increase the prices of their vehicles. Cyclical price revision at the beginning of a new year has become a trend in the auto industry due to increase in input costs and transportation charges. Some automakers also give discounts on previous model year vehicles at the end of the year which is when buyers can cash in opportunity and purchase a new vehicle at comparatively discounted rate and also benefit marginally on insurance and road tax charges due to lesser base price.

