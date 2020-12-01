New Cars and Bikes in India
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020

The Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2 at a starting price of Rs. 9.80 lakh going up to Rs. 12.95 lakh

Mahindra will increase prices of the Thar from December 1. expand View Photos
Mahindra will increase prices of the Thar from December 1.

  • Mahindra will increase prices of the Thar from December 01.
  • It was launched at an introductory price of Rs. 9.30 lakh in October.
  • Mahindra is only accepting bookings for the top-end LX variants.

The new Mahindra Thar is set to become more expensive from today as November 30 was the last day up to which the introductory prices were valid. The Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2 at a starting price of ₹ 9.80 lakh going up to ₹ 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, as of now Mahindra is accepting bookings only for the range-topping LX variants and not for the base AX trims with bench seats. The automaker has also said that it has received overwhelming response for the LX variants. carandbike has asked Mahindra to provide details on the percentage hike in the price of the Thar and the company is expected to share it shortly.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

kjmprg0g

Mahindra Thar has bagged four-star ratings in Global NCAP.

That said, Mahindra has confirmed that prices of the new Thar will go up from today. In a statement the company said, "All fresh bookings from today of the All-New Thar will be at a new price. The quantum of the price increase will be announced shortly.” The Mahindra Thar has also received a commendable four-star Global NCAP crash test rating not only for adult occupant safety but also for child occupant safety, thanks to its front facing rear seats with ISOFIX child seat anchorage and the sturdy roll cage. Which is why Mahindra is likely to make front-facing seats a standard fitment on all variants of the Thar.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard

78f73v4o

Mahindra has also made front facing rear seats standard in the new Mahindra Thar.

The company had bagged over 20,000 bookings milestone for the Thar in less than a month since its launch and now the waiting period has increased up to five - seven months, depending on the trim level. So Mahindra has decided to ramp up the production to 3,000 units per month from January, 2021 which will be sold at new prices. The powertrain options on the Thar include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Both are mated either with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
13 - 15.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mahindra Thar Crash Test, BMW R 18 Review & Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe SUV Review
18:57
Mahindra Thar Crash Test, BMW R 18 Review & Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe SUV Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Nov-20 08:10 AM IST
BMW X5 M Launch, Thar Booked Till May 21, Aprilia SXR 160 Production
04:07
BMW X5 M Launch, Thar Booked Till May 21, Aprilia SXR 160 Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Nov-20 09:10 PM IST
Thar Global NCAP, RE Classic 350 New Colours, Datsun November Offers
03:32
Thar Global NCAP, RE Classic 350 New Colours, Datsun November Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Nov-20 09:55 PM IST
2020 Mahindra Thar Receives A 4 Star Safety Rating: Safest Off-roader In India
04:47
2020 Mahindra Thar Receives A 4 Star Safety Rating: Safest Off-roader In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Nov-20 07:26 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Thar vs Sonet vs Venue Comparison Review
12:26
Thar vs Sonet vs Venue Comparison Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 06:32 PM IST
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
03:35
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Nov-20 08:24 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Sound System
Sound System
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Automatic Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Manual Transmission
Manual Transmission
Frontview
Frontview
Sideview
Sideview
Rearview
Rearview
Front Grille
Front Grille
Headlight
Headlight
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Airbag
Airbag
Strong Body
Strong Body
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Stability Control
Stability Control
Hill Assist Control
Hill Assist Control
Spacious Cabin
Spacious Cabin
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Adjustable Driver Seat
Adjustable Driver Seat
