Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020

The new Mahindra Thar is set to become more expensive from today as November 30 was the last day up to which the introductory prices were valid. The Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2 at a starting price of ₹ 9.80 lakh going up to ₹ 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, as of now Mahindra is accepting bookings only for the range-topping LX variants and not for the base AX trims with bench seats. The automaker has also said that it has received overwhelming response for the LX variants. carandbike has asked Mahindra to provide details on the percentage hike in the price of the Thar and the company is expected to share it shortly.

Mahindra Thar has bagged four-star ratings in Global NCAP.

That said, Mahindra has confirmed that prices of the new Thar will go up from today. In a statement the company said, "All fresh bookings from today of the All-New Thar will be at a new price. The quantum of the price increase will be announced shortly.” The Mahindra Thar has also received a commendable four-star Global NCAP crash test rating not only for adult occupant safety but also for child occupant safety, thanks to its front facing rear seats with ISOFIX child seat anchorage and the sturdy roll cage. Which is why Mahindra is likely to make front-facing seats a standard fitment on all variants of the Thar.

Mahindra has also made front facing rear seats standard in the new Mahindra Thar.

The company had bagged over 20,000 bookings milestone for the Thar in less than a month since its launch and now the waiting period has increased up to five - seven months, depending on the trim level. So Mahindra has decided to ramp up the production to 3,000 units per month from January, 2021 which will be sold at new prices. The powertrain options on the Thar include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Both are mated either with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

