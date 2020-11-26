New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka

The new generation Mahindra Thar was officially launched in the country in October this year. The refreshed avatar of the SUV received an overwhelming response from the Indian market. The company bagged over 20,000 bookings milestone for the car in less than a month since its launch. Despite the Covid-19 scenario, demand for the off-roader SUV is increasing each day and it is so massive that the waiting period has increased up to 5-7 months, depending on the variants. Thus, the Indian carmaker has decided to ramp up production to 3,000 units per month from January, 2021. In a conversation with carandbike, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra and Mahindra confirmed that the Thar is booked until May 2021.

During the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Dr. Pawan Goenka said, "On one hand, one can say that's a nice problem to have waiting than not to have cars waiting for customers. But I don't think any OEM wants to have a very long waiting list. But, at the same time, we do have constraints on how much we can increase our capacity. We have already commissioned 50 per cent more capacity than what we originally planned. And, I think starting the month of January, we'll get to that point. Right now, with a demand which is far exceeding what we thought we will be getting for this vehicle, we are I think are booked solid till May. And, I don't see May becoming January. It may become April, but I don't see it becoming January. So, unfortunately, the customers will have to wait for the vehicle, though we trying to increase capacity as much as we can. But, there's a limit to how much it can go up."

Adding another feature to the cap, Thar received a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. It is the fourth Mahindra car to be crash tested by Global NCAP under its 'Safer Cars for India' initiative. The car bagged four-stars for adult occupant protection and child safety each, making it India's safest off-roader. The SUV was also tested for side impact protection and meets the UN 95 regulation for the same.

The carmaker had started deliveries of the new Thar earlier this month, and the same will be delivered to the customers based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants available. Recently, the home-grown automaker delivered 1000 units of Thar to its customers during Diwali.

The Thar is available in two versions - AX series and LX series. Depending on engine and transmission options, the SUV comes in 13 different trim options, which are priced from ₹ 9.80 lakh to ₹ 3.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The powertrain options include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor, and both come with the option for a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

