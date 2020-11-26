New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka

In the latest episode of FreeWheeling with SVP, Pawan Goenka, the MD and CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra told carandbike that the new Thar is booked till May 2021, and the customers will have to wait for the vehicles.

By  Charanpreet Singh | Published:
eye
0  Views
The new-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2, 2020 expand View Photos
The new-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2, 2020

Highlights

  • Mahindra Thar currently commands a waiting period of up to 7 months
  • Mahindra to ramp up production to 3,000 units per month from January 2021
  • Deliveries of the Thar SUV commenced on November 1, 2020

The new generation Mahindra Thar was officially launched in the country in October this year. The refreshed avatar of the SUV received an overwhelming response from the Indian market. The company bagged over 20,000 bookings milestone for the car in less than a month since its launch. Despite the Covid-19 scenario, demand for the off-roader SUV is increasing each day and it is so massive that the waiting period has increased up to 5-7 months, depending on the variants. Thus, the Indian carmaker has decided to ramp up production to 3,000 units per month from January, 2021. In a conversation with carandbike, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra and Mahindra confirmed that the Thar is booked until May 2021.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

During the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Dr. Pawan Goenka said, "On one hand, one can say that's a nice problem to have waiting than not to have cars waiting for customers. But I don't think any OEM wants to have a very long waiting list. But, at the same time, we do have constraints on how much we can increase our capacity. We have already commissioned 50 per cent more capacity than what we originally planned. And, I think starting the month of January, we'll get to that point. Right now, with a demand which is far exceeding what we thought we will be getting for this vehicle, we are I think are booked solid till May. And, I don't see May becoming January. It may become April, but I don't see it becoming January. So, unfortunately, the customers will have to wait for the vehicle, though we trying to increase capacity as much as we can. But, there's a limit to how much it can go up."

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross 20,000 Mark; Up To 7 Months Waiting Period​

Newsbeep

Adding another feature to the cap, Thar received a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. It is the fourth Mahindra car to be crash tested by Global NCAP under its 'Safer Cars for India' initiative. The car bagged four-stars for adult occupant protection and child safety each, making it India's safest off-roader. The SUV was also tested for side impact protection and meets the UN 95 regulation for the same.

The carmaker had started deliveries of the new Thar earlier this month, and the same will be delivered to the customers based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants available. Recently, the home-grown automaker delivered 1000 units of Thar to its customers during Diwali.

rhfmccgg

The new Mahindra Thar has bagged 20,000 bookings within a month

Also Read: Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar​

0 Comments

The Thar is available in two versions - AX series and LX series. Depending on engine and transmission options, the SUV comes in 13 different trim options, which are priced from ₹ 9.80 lakh to ₹ 3.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The powertrain options include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor, and both come with the option for a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
All-New Hyundai SUV Named Bayon; Launch By First Half Of 2021
All-New Hyundai SUV Named Bayon; Launch By First Half Of 2021
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
F1: Wolff Warns F1 To Not Make The Same Mistakes As The Hybrid Engine 
F1: Wolff Warns F1 To Not Make The Same Mistakes As The Hybrid Engine 
Tesla Semi Electric Truck Likely To Have A Range Of 1000 Kilometres 
Tesla Semi Electric Truck Likely To Have A Range Of 1000 Kilometres 
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Mahindra Thar' Likely To Get Front Facing Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar' Likely To Get Front Facing Seats As Standard
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
F1: Wolff Warns F1 To Not Make The Same Mistakes As The Hybrid Engine 
F1: Wolff Warns F1 To Not Make The Same Mistakes As The Hybrid Engine 
All-New Hyundai SUV Named Bayon; Launch By First Half Of 2021
All-New Hyundai SUV Named Bayon; Launch By First Half Of 2021
F1: Lewis Hamilton Deserves Knighthood Says, Andy Murray
F1: Lewis Hamilton Deserves Knighthood Says, Andy Murray
Tesla Semi Electric Truck Likely To Have A Range Of 1000 Kilometres 
Tesla Semi Electric Truck Likely To Have A Range Of 1000 Kilometres 
Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020
Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Hyundai And INEOS Sign MoU To Accelerate Global Hydrogen Economy
Hyundai And INEOS Sign MoU To Accelerate Global Hydrogen Economy
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
13 - 15.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
2020 Mahindra Thar Receives A 4 Star Safety Rating: Safest Off-roader In India
04:47
2020 Mahindra Thar Receives A 4 Star Safety Rating: Safest Off-roader In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16 hours ago
Thar vs Sonet vs Venue Comparison Review
12:26
Thar vs Sonet vs Venue Comparison Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 06:32 PM IST
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
03:35
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Nov-20 08:24 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
05:30
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Sound System
Sound System
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Automatic Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Manual Transmission
Manual Transmission
Frontview
Frontview
Sideview
Sideview
Rearview
Rearview
Front Grille
Front Grille
Headlight
Headlight
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Airbag
Airbag
Strong Body
Strong Body
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Stability Control
Stability Control
Hill Assist Control
Hill Assist Control
Spacious Cabin
Spacious Cabin
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Adjustable Driver Seat
Adjustable Driver Seat
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities