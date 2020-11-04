New Cars and Bikes in India
Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross 20,000 Mark; Up To 7 Months Waiting Period

Mahindra says that, due to the growing demand, there will be a waiting period of 5 to 7 months, depending on the variant. The company will also be ramping up production from 2,000 units per month to 3,000 units per month by January.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2, 2020 and bookings began the same day
The new-gen Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2, 2020 and bookings began the same day

Highlights

  • The new Mahindra Thar has bagged 20,000 bookings within a month
  • The new Thar comes with a waiting period of 5 to 7 months
  • Mahindra is ramping up production from 2,000 to 3,000 units per month

Mahindra and Mahindra has received over 20,000 bookings for its new-generation Thar 4x4 SUV. The company, which launched the SUV on October 2, 2020, crossed the new booking milestone within a month. Mahindra says that the demand for the Hard Top automatic and manual trims, both in diesel and petrol options, have particularly surpassed all expectations. Due to the growing demand, Mahindra says that there will be a waiting period of 5 to 7 months depending on the variant. Having said that, to meet increased orders, the company will be ramping up production from 2,000 units per month to 3,000 units per month by January.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 9.80 Lakh

Mahindra says that the demand is more for the Hard Top automatic and manual trims, both in diesel and petrol options

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered. I must admit the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities. Hence the wait for the All-New Thar will be longer than expected. We sincerely appreciate our customers' patience and unwavering confidence in us."

Also Read: Mahindra Receives Over 15,000 Bookings For The New Thar Since Launch​

Earlier this month, Mahindra delivered the Thar #1 to Aakash Minda, the winner of its online auction

Also Read: DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar

Mahindra has said that it has already begun fast-tracking the process of increasing the production capacity both at its Nasik facility and at the supplier end to help reduce the waiting period for the customers. The company has already commenced with the deliveries for the new Thar, beginning with the Thar #1, which was delivered to Aakash Minda, the winner of Mahindra's online auction. Furthermore, it's also planning to over 500 units of the new Thar during the coming weekend, across the country.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Review | 2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained​

0 Comments

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is offered in two key options - the off-road-focused AX series, and the more lifestyle-oriented LX series. Depending on engine and transmission options, the company offers about 13 different trim options of the SUV, which are priced from ₹ 9.80 lakh to ₹ 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Engine options include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor, and both come with the option for a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

