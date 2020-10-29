New Cars and Bikes in India
search

DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar

The new DC2 Dress Kit from DC Design brings a customised bodykit for the new-generation Mahindra Thar with new bumpers, headlights, bonnet and larger off-road spec tyres. We also tell you about the pricing you can expect at the launch next month.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
DC Design ready to launch a new Dress Kit for the Mahindra Thar expand View Photos
DC Design ready to launch a new Dress Kit for the Mahindra Thar

Highlights

  • The DC2 Dress Kit has been designed for a more masculine look on the Thar
  • The DC2 Dress Kit brings cosmetic upgrades to the exterior and interior
  • DC2 will launch the Thar Dress Kit in November this year

The new-generation Mahindra Thar has been off to a flying start and that was expected. The euphoria around the new version was always high and it has only gone higher with each day as bookings have crossed the 15,000 mark. Much like the predecessor, the new Thar also allows you to personalise in many ways that only adds to the charm of the SUV. Mahindra also offers a range of accessories and kits to bring a different look for each customer. However, if you want something a lot more customised to your liking, DC2, formerly known as DC Design, has revealed the new Dress Kit for the 2020 Mahindra Thar.

Also Read: Mahindra Receives Over 15,000 Bookings For The New Thar Since Launch

r1loln9k

The massive wheels require wider wheel arches and a raised suspension in order to be accommodated

The new Mahindra Thar Dress Kit is a custom body-kit for the SUV that can be bolted over the stock version. This includes newly designed front with a familiar seven-slat grille that sits close to the older model, while the bumper has been completely redesigned and sits higher as well. The lights are slimmer than the stock version and also get projector lens units. Do notice the bulge on the bonnet for a masculine look. The bumper also extends to the new and wider wheel arches at the side that contain the larger wheels on the SUV. The new heavy-duty tyres are clearly designed to go over any terrain with the steel rim making them off-road-ready. The suspension also gets a lift in a bid to accommodate the new wheels, while also increasing the ground clearance.

0kb8h048

The new Dress Kit for the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be launched in November this year

Newsbeep

The Dress Kit also add changes to the rear that includes a new bumper, new squared taillights with a redesigned hard top completing the package. The kit also includes upgrades to the cabin but DC2 is yet to reveal the interior on the Thar Dress Kit.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

The DC2 Dress Kit for the new-generation Mahindra Thar will go on sale sometime next month and prices will be around ₹ 6.5 lakh (excluding taxes). Given that the changes are only to the exterior, the company is likely to keep the performance under the bonnet untouched. The simple design of the Thar has always made it quite the canvas for design houses to experiment on and DC has had its fair share of kits and designs in the past for the Thar among other Mahindra SUVs.

Also Read: DC Design Teases Modified Old-Gen Mahindra Thar Concept

WATCH: 2020 Mahindra Thar Review

0 Comments

The new Mahindra Thar is offered with both turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options. Bookings are currently open while deliveries for the SUV will begin from November this year. The waiting period is said to be about a good 22 weeks on certain variants in certain locations. For those wanting to truly stand out with the Thar, the Dress Kit is sure to get bring you a lot of attention.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At Rs. 1,371 Crore
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At Rs. 1,371 Crore
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
F1: Max Verstappen Wants Nico Hulkenberg At Red Bull 
F1: Max Verstappen Wants Nico Hulkenberg At Red Bull 
Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India
Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India
Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers
Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Hero MotoCorp Announces Festive Offers On Xtreme 160R
Hero MotoCorp Announces Festive Offers On Xtreme 160R
F1: Sauber And Alfa Romeo Renew Partnership For 2021
F1: Sauber And Alfa Romeo Renew Partnership For 2021
Mahindra Launches Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler For Cargo Segment
Mahindra Launches Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler For Cargo Segment
KTM 790 Adventure-based CFMoto MT800 Spotted On Test
KTM 790 Adventure-based CFMoto MT800 Spotted On Test
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At Rs. 1,371 Crore
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At Rs. 1,371 Crore
Limited Edition Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke Revealed
Limited Edition Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke Revealed
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
F1: Max Verstappen Wants Nico Hulkenberg At Red Bull 
F1: Max Verstappen Wants Nico Hulkenberg At Red Bull 
Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India
Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India
Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers
Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers
Japan Automakers Post 2.1 Per Cent Dip In September Global Sales
Japan Automakers Post 2.1 Per Cent Dip In September Global Sales
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
13 - 15.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2020 Mahindra Thar Comprehensive Review
18:48
2020 Mahindra Thar Comprehensive Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 29-Aug-20 07:13 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
05:30
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
07:12
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 07:38 PM IST
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
04:04
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 04:19 PM IST
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
03:24
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Oct-20 06:06 PM IST
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
03:42
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Sep-20 09:24 PM IST
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
17:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Sep-20 06:46 PM IST
Sound System
Sound System
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Automatic Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Manual Transmission
Manual Transmission
Frontview
Frontview
Sideview
Sideview
Rearview
Rearview
Front Grille
Front Grille
Headlight
Headlight
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Airbag
Airbag
Strong Body
Strong Body
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Stability Control
Stability Control
Hill Assist Control
Hill Assist Control
Spacious Cabin
Spacious Cabin
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Adjustable Driver Seat
Adjustable Driver Seat
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities