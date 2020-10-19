Mahindra Receives Over 15,000 Bookings For The New Thar Since Launch

The new generation Mahindra Thar SUV was launched in the country earlier this month with a starting price of ₹ 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In less than four days since launch, Mahindra received over 9,000 bookings for the all-new Thar in the country. And now, Mahindra reports that it has received over 15,000 bookings for the new Thar. The second-generation Thar made its India debut on the 74th Independence Day. The company started test drives for the SUV in a phased manner in 18 cities and now one can test drive the new Thar across the country.

The Mahindra Thar 2020 is available in three trims - AX, AX optional and LX.

The company says that 57 per cent of all buyers of the Thar are first-time car buyers. Also, there is a significantly large number of bookings for the automatic variants. Moreover, Mahindra also said that the second-generation Thar has received over 65,000 enquiries and more than 8 lakh website visitors. The deliveries for the SUV will begin from November 1, 2020.

The new Thar 2020 is built on a new body-on-frame platform making it significantly bigger than its predecessor. Mechanically, the SUV is available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol mill is a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDI unit, the diesel engine is a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 engine. The former makes 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque between 1,500-3,000 rpm while the latter makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic is also on offer.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We are delighted with this overwhelming response received for the All-New Thar, having crossed 15,000 bookings as on date. What is particularly interesting is that there is an acceptance of the All-New Thar amongst a larger base of lifestyle seekers, beyond the traditional lovers of this iconic brand. Given this overwhelming response, we are substantially ramping up our capacity".

