2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

This was perhaps the most anticipated launch of the year! The prices for the new Mahindra Thar have been revealed. The prices for the base AX trim start at ₹ 9.80 lakh and go up to ₹ 13.75 lakh for the top LX trim. The new-generation of the Thar offers wider appeal and is much more sophisticated when it comes to design, engine options and even equipment. The new Thar 2020 is built on a new body-on-frame platform and is significantly bigger than its predecessor. However, it continues to retain its boxy silhouette and we are definitely not complaining about that! The AX range will have 16-inch steel wheels, less equipment and no automatic gearboxes while the higher spec LX or lifestyle trim will have bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic gearbox options and more features. Refer to the table below for complete prices of all variants.

2020 Mahindra Thar AX Variants Prices (Ex-showroom, India) AX Petrol Standard 6-Seater Soft Top ₹ 9.80 lakh AX Petrol 6-Seater Soft Top ₹ 10.65 lakh AX Petrol Optional 4-Seater Convertible Top ₹ 11.90 lakh AX Diesel 6-Seater Soft Top ₹ 10.85 lakh AX Diesel Optional 4-Seater Convertible Top ₹ 12.10 lakh AX Diesel Optional 4-Seater Hard Top ₹ 12.20 lakh 2020 Mahindra Thar LX Variants Prices (Ex-showroom, India) LX Petrol 4-Seater Hard Top MT ₹ 12.49 lakh LX Diesel 4-Seater Convertible Top MT ₹ 12.85 lakh LX Diesel 4-Seater Hard Top MT ₹ 12.95 lakh LX Petrol 4-Seater Convertible Top AT ₹ 13.45 lakh LX Petrol 4-Seater Hard Top AT ₹ 13.55 lakh LX Diesel 4-Seater Convertible Top AT ₹ 13.65 lakh LX Diesel 4-Seater Hard Top AT ₹ 13.75 lakh

(The new Mahindra Thar is a massive improvement over the old model)

In terms of design, the new Thar from Mahindra stays true to its heritage and continues to be a three-door model. The proportions feel better this time around and the overall finish too is better, significant improvement over the old model, which felt rudimentary. The Thar also gets a hard-top now along with a fixed soft-top and a removable soft-top. In terms of engine options, the new Thar gets a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDI petrol engine which makes 150 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 320 Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm. The diesel engine is a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 which makes 130 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque between 1,600-2,800 rpm. Both engines have the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox too, for just the LX variants though.

(With better ground clearance, better approach and departure angles, the new Thar feels completely at home on tough terrain)

In terms of off-road equipment, the new Thar gets a mechanical 4x4 transfer case as standard with four-wheel low, four-wheel high and two-wheel drive modes and has a low crawl ration of 42:1 which can multiply the low end torque by 2.48 times. It is equipped with an independent suspension at the front while the rear gets a multi-link unit. The rear axle comes with a mechanical locking differential as well and the electronic stability program (ESP) helps shift traction to the right wheel, precisely when needed. It has a water wading ability of 650 mm with and an unladen ground clearance of 226 mm, which will differ in the variants equipped with 16-inch wheels. There is an approach angle of 42 degrees, ramp-over angle of 27 degrees and a departure angle of 37 degrees that should be more than adequate in case you want to take your Thar off-roading.

(The cabin on the new Thar has been re-designed completely and feels much more premium, compared to the old model)

The cabin has been reasonably upgraded in the features department as well and gets a touchscreen infotainment system for the very first time. It's a new 7.0-inch unit which has in-built navigation and smartphone integration like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It even shows data like angle of articulation and tilt, compass for direction and water wadding depth while off-roading and has dedicated on road display as well.

(The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system offers a read-out of all adventure stats as well. Quite cool, we say!)

In fact, the screen can be customised as well to display data from off-road and on-road settings. Other features include manual HVAC, power windows, two USB ports, one 12 V power socket, remote locking, central locking dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and speed alert system among others.

