2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 9.80 Lakh

The prices for the new Mahindra Thar are out and they start at Rs. 9.80 lakh and go up to Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). There will be three trims on offer, AX, AX optional and LX.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The new Mahindra Thar gets three trims which are AX, AX Optional and LX

Highlights

  • The 2020 Mahindra Thar is a versatile and lifestyle oriented off-road SUV
  • It will have three trim options - LX, AX Optional and AX
  • The new Thar gets 2.0-litre petrol & 2.2-litre diesel engines

This was perhaps the most anticipated launch of the year! The prices for the new Mahindra Thar have been revealed. The prices for the base AX trim start at ₹ 9.80 lakh and go up to ₹ 13.75 lakh for the top LX trim. The new-generation of the Thar offers wider appeal and is much more sophisticated when it comes to design, engine options and even equipment. The new Thar 2020 is built on a new body-on-frame platform and is significantly bigger than its predecessor. However, it continues to retain its boxy silhouette and we are definitely not complaining about that! The AX range will have 16-inch steel wheels, less equipment and no automatic gearboxes while the higher spec LX or lifestyle trim will have bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic gearbox options and more features. Refer to the table below for complete prices of all variants.

2020 Mahindra Thar AX Variants Prices (Ex-showroom, India)
AX Petrol Standard 6-Seater Soft Top ₹ 9.80 lakh
AX Petrol 6-Seater Soft Top ₹ 10.65 lakh
AX Petrol Optional 4-Seater Convertible Top ₹ 11.90 lakh
AX Diesel 6-Seater Soft Top ₹ 10.85 lakh
AX Diesel Optional 4-Seater Convertible Top ₹ 12.10 lakh
AX Diesel Optional 4-Seater Hard Top ₹ 12.20 lakh
2020 Mahindra Thar LX Variants Prices (Ex-showroom, India)
LX Petrol 4-Seater Hard Top MT ₹ 12.49 lakh
LX Diesel 4-Seater Convertible Top MT ₹ 12.85 lakh
LX Diesel 4-Seater Hard Top MT ₹ 12.95 lakh
LX Petrol 4-Seater Convertible Top AT ₹ 13.45 lakh
LX Petrol 4-Seater Hard Top AT ₹ 13.55 lakh
LX Diesel 4-Seater Convertible Top AT ₹ 13.65 lakh
LX Diesel 4-Seater Hard Top AT ₹ 13.75 lakh

Watch Our Mahindra Thar 2020 Review Here

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar India Launch Live Updates 

mortsojg

(The new Mahindra Thar is a massive improvement over the old model)

In terms of design, the new Thar from Mahindra stays true to its heritage and continues to be a three-door model. The proportions feel better this time around and the overall finish too is better, significant improvement over the old model, which felt rudimentary. The Thar also gets a hard-top now along with a fixed soft-top and a removable soft-top. In terms of engine options, the new Thar gets a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDI petrol engine which makes 150 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 320 Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm. The diesel engine is a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 which makes 130 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque between 1,600-2,800 rpm. Both engines have the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox too, for just the LX variants though.

Also Read: New Mahindra SUV Tested; Driven Off-Road Too | New Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive Review

p1fi5ge4

(With better ground clearance, better approach and departure angles, the new Thar feels completely at home on tough terrain)

In terms of off-road equipment, the new Thar gets a mechanical 4x4 transfer case as standard with four-wheel low, four-wheel high and two-wheel drive modes and has a low crawl ration of 42:1 which can multiply the low end torque by 2.48 times. It is equipped with an independent suspension at the front while the rear gets a multi-link unit. The rear axle comes with a mechanical locking differential as well and the electronic stability program (ESP) helps shift traction to the right wheel, precisely when needed. It has a water wading ability of 650 mm with and an unladen ground clearance of 226 mm, which will differ in the variants equipped with 16-inch wheels. There is an approach angle of 42 degrees, ramp-over angle of 27 degrees and a departure angle of 37 degrees that should be more than adequate in case you want to take your Thar off-roading.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar: Old vs New

l0sdmbto

(The cabin on the new Thar has been re-designed completely and feels much more premium, compared to the old model)

The cabin has been reasonably upgraded in the features department as well and gets a touchscreen infotainment system for the very first time. It's a new 7.0-inch unit which has in-built navigation and smartphone integration like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It even shows data like angle of articulation and tilt, compass for direction and water wadding depth while off-roading and has dedicated on road display as well.

aie89gp8

(The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system offers a read-out of all adventure stats as well. Quite cool, we say!)

0 Comments

In fact, the screen can be customised as well to display data from off-road and on-road settings. Other features include manual HVAC, power windows, two USB ports, one 12 V power socket, remote locking, central locking dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and speed alert system among others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Cross 75,000 Units In A Year Since Its Launch

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Cross 75,000 Units In A Year Since Its Launch
New-Generation Mahindra Thar India Launch: What We Know So Far

New-Generation Mahindra Thar India Launch: What We Know So Far
BMW India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 3 Per Cent On BMW And Mini Cars From November 1

BMW India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 3 Per Cent On BMW And Mini Cars From November 1
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike

Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike
Car Sales September 2020: Skoda Registers 7 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth In Retail Sales

Car Sales September 2020: Skoda Registers 7 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth In Retail Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Cross 60,000 Units

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Cross 60,000 Units
Apple Launches Redesigned Maps In The UK

Apple Launches Redesigned Maps In The UK
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Is A Honda CRF250L Africa Twin Coming?

Is A Honda CRF250L Africa Twin Coming?
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Cross 75,000 Units In A Year Since Its Launch

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Cross 75,000 Units In A Year Since Its Launch
Red Bull Spent Two Times More In 2019 Than What It Will Be Allowed In 2021

Red Bull Spent Two Times More In 2019 Than What It Will Be Allowed In 2021
Tesla Autopilot Scores Low For Driver Engagement In European Safety Rating

Tesla Autopilot Scores Low For Driver Engagement In European Safety Rating
2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed
2020 Mahindra Thar SUV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

2020 Mahindra Thar SUV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike

Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Suzuki Witnesses Nearly 3 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Suzuki Witnesses Nearly 3 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
New-Generation Mahindra Thar India Launch: What We Know So Far

New-Generation Mahindra Thar India Launch: What We Know So Far
BMW India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 3 Per Cent On BMW And Mini Cars From November 1

BMW India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 3 Per Cent On BMW And Mini Cars From November 1
Mahindra Tractor Sales Up By 17 Per Cent In September 2020

Mahindra Tractor Sales Up By 17 Per Cent In September 2020
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers Highest Monthly Sales In 2020

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers Highest Monthly Sales In 2020
Car Sales September 2020: Skoda Registers 7 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth In Retail Sales

Car Sales September 2020: Skoda Registers 7 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth In Retail Sales
2020 Mahindra Thar SUV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

2020 Mahindra Thar SUV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch: Price Expectation

New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch: Price Expectation
2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed
New-Generation Mahindra Thar India Launch: What We Know So Far

New-Generation Mahindra Thar India Launch: What We Know So Far

New Mahindra Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2020 Mahindra Thar Comprehensive Review
18:48
2020 Mahindra Thar Comprehensive Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 29-Aug-20 07:13 PM
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
17:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Sep-20 06:46 PM
2020 Mahindra Thar First Look, Husqvarna 250 Twins Review
19:48
2020 Mahindra Thar First Look, Husqvarna 250 Twins Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 22-Aug-20 01:17 PM
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar Unveiled, Honda Unicorn Price
04:24
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar Unveiled, Honda Unicorn Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Aug-20 04:21 PM
2020 Mahindra Thar First Look
06:12
2020 Mahindra Thar First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Aug-20 11:00 PM
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Mahindra Thar
05:31
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Mahindra Thar
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Aug-20 08:38 PM
Mahindra Thar Launch, Bajaj Extends Warranty, Maruti Suzuki Receives 5000 Bookings
03:14
Mahindra Thar Launch, Bajaj Extends Warranty, Maruti Suzuki Receives 5000 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-May-20 08:50 PM
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM
Renault Kwid 1.0, Hyundai Creta Automatic, RFC, Thar Fest And Dakshin Dare Rally
18:49
Renault Kwid 1.0, Hyundai Creta Automatic, RFC, Thar Fest And Dakshin Dare Rally
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Aug-16 08:30 PM
Image of Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
2020 Mahindra Thar SUV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2020 Mahindra Thar SUV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch: Price Expectation
New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch: Price Expectation
2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed
2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed
New-Generation Mahindra Thar India Launch: What We Know So Far
New-Generation Mahindra Thar India Launch: What We Know So Far
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities