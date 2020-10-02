2020 Mahindra Thar SUV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new 2020 Mahindra Thar 4x4 SUV is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The Thar has received a generation upgrade after 10 years, and the new-gen model comes with a new chassis, new design and styling, along with a host of modern features. The new-gen Mahindra Thar will be offered in two versions - a more bare-bones off-road-specific AX series, and a more lifestyle-oriented LX series with all modern creature comforts.

Visually, the new 2020 Mahindra Thar is more attractive and upmarket than ever. It gets an upright nose and features circular headlamps, a seven-slat grille, along with a raised hood and rounded off bumper and wheel arches that make it ready for pedestrian protection.

The new Thar gets LED DRLs integrated into the front fender, while the fog lamps are integrated into the bumper and that adds to its signature look

As with all modern cars, there are LED DRLs integrated into the front fender, while the fog lamps are integrated into the bumper and that adds to its signature look. At the rear, the stand-out element remains the new LED taillights with the Thar badge in the centre.

Under the hood, the new Thar 2020 comes with Mahindra's 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a brand new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol. Both comply with the latest BS6 emission regulation. The updated diesel engine makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, whereas the all-new turbo petrol mill develops 150 bhp and 320 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There's a 4x4 available as well and a mechanical differential where you'll be able to engage 4L and 4H.

