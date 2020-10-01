New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch: Price Expectation

We expect the prices of the new Mahindra Thar to top out at Rs. 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

The launch of the new-generation Mahindra Thar is perhaps one of the most highly anticipated launches of the year! Mahindra took the wraps off the new Thar on August 15, 2020 and will announce the prices of October 2, 2020. Now, we have tested the SUV comprehensively and told you everything you need to know about the 2020 Thar, be it the petrol variant, diesel variant or even the automatic models. So, here is how we expect Mahindra to price the Thar. Get your cheque books ready!

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Review; Tested Off-Road Too

Mahindra Thar AX Price Expectation

(The new Thar will have two trim lines - AX and LX. The LX will be the higher spec model)

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will have two trim lines - AX and LX. The AX or adventure series will be the lower-spec trim and have less features. Within the AX range, Mahindra will offer the AX AC and the AX Optional. The Thar AX will get petrol and diesel engine options with only manual gearboxes, along with a fixed soft-top roof. We expect that the prices of the AX range will start at ₹ 9.75 lakh and top off at ₹ 11 lakh.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Variants Explained

Mahindra Thar LX Price Expectation

(The new Thar will get a petrol and a diesel engine along with automatic gearbox options as well)

The LX or lifestyle series will be the higher-spec trim and have more features and creature comfort. Mahindra will aim to target a wider set of audience with the LX models, especially people who may be looking for an SUV which is rugged and comfortable to drive on a day-to-day basis as well. The LX series will be offered with a diesel engine with a manual and an automatic transmission. However, the petrol engine will have only an automatic gearbox. The prices of the LX variants could start at ₹ 11.50 lakh and go up to ₹ 13.50 lakh.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Old vs New Comparison Review

(The LX trim of the Thar can be specified with a removable soft-top)

The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The second engine is an all-new 2.0-litre mStallion T-GDI petrol unit which is more powerful and makes 150 bhp along with 320 Nm of torque. The 2020 Mahindra Thar is likely to be priced within ₹ 9.75 lakh and go up to ₹ 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Thar will begin on October 2, 2020 itself and we expect the deliveries to begin towards the middle of October.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.