Mahindra Thar Production Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Milestone

The production milestone arrives in a little under 2.5 years since the SUV was launched in India in October 2020.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
29-Mar-23 05:27 PM IST
The Mahindra Thar has crossed the 1 lakh unit production milestone in India. Launched in October 2020, the SUV arrives at the milestone in a little under 2.5 years. Compared to its more bare-bones predecessor, the current Thar is positioned as a more lifestyle-focused vehicle with a greater degree of comfort and convenience features and improved ergonomics while retaining its off-road focus.

Commenting on the milestone Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone of 100,000 units of the Mahindra Thar. It is an SUV that has captured the imagination and hearts of adventure and lifestyle enthusiasts alike. We have seen the Thar evolve from being a hardcore off-roader to a vehicle that has become a symbol of freedom, passion, and the ultimate lifestyle SUV.”

The current-gen Thar made its debut on August 15, 2020 before it was officially launched in October 2020. The SUV was offered in two variants with a choice of hard and soft-top options in a three-door body-style. The SUV was offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine both paired with manual or automatic gearboxes and with four-wheel drive.

Mahindra further expanded this range in early 2023 with the introduction of rear-wheel drive variants. The rear-wheel drive Thar petrol retained the same 2.0-litre petrol engine while the diesel saw the 2.2-litre unit dropped in favour of a smaller 1.5-litre unit.

line