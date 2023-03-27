Mahindra Gifts a Thar To Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen

Mahindra and Mahindra handed over an all-new Thar to Nikhat Zareen, the winner of the ‘Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon’ award at the 2023 IBA Women's world boxing championship in Delhi on March 26. This was her second world championship title. She won the fight against Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0. Zareen also received $100,000 as prize money for her victory.

Mahindra and Mahindra has previously rewarded Indian athletes who have won accolades for the country with brand new models, including Olympics Gold medalist javelin champion Neeraj Chopra. Mahindra took the announcement to its Social Media and stated;

The unstoppable @nikhat_zareen marks a new chapter in India's sporting history. Congratulations to the Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon. A brand new All-New Thar is a token of our appreciation for her enormous achievement. #ItsHerTime #ExploreTheImpossible @BFI_official pic.twitter.com/oo8eHTNFTS — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) March 26, 2023

In addition to the award, Mahindra will also launch the “Road to Gold” initiative in association with the Boxing Federation of India. The series will provide a platform for young women to inspire and be inspired, motivating them to pursue their dreams in sports.