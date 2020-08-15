New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Mahindra Thar SUV: Variants Explained

The new Thar SUV will be offered in three variants AX AC, AX OPT & LX. Here is the list of features that will be offered in these three variants.

The new Mahindra Thar will be offered in two versions - AX Series & LX Series

Highlights

  • New Mahindra Thar will get both soft-roof & hard-roof configurations
  • The 2020 Mahindra Thar will get a 6-speed automatic gearbox
  • Dual airbags, ABS & rear parking will be offered as standard

Mahindra officially unveiled the next-generation Thar SUV in the country. The carmaker revealed the highly-awaited SUV on the 74th Independence Day, marking a new journey for the all-new Thar in the domestic market. The second-generation Thar will be launched in India on October 2, 2020. The bookings will commence immediately after the  launch. Based on a new body-on-frame platform, the all-new Thar is significantly bigger than the predecessor, however, it continues to retain its boxy silhouette. The main USPs of the Thar are iconic design, off-roading capabilities, performance, technology, safety and comfort.

Also Read: New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch Details Revealed

The all-new Mahindra Thar retains its iconic front-end with a new grille which is flanked by classic circular headlights

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be made available in two series - AX and LX wherein. The AX series is an off-road focused whereas the LX series is lifestyle focused. The AX off-road oriented series will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains, paired to a manual gearbox. The LX series will be offered with a diesel engine with a manual and an automatic transmission. However, the petrol engine will be made available only with an automatic unit.

Mechanically, the Thar SUV will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine will be 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine making 150 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, will be a 2.2 litre mHawk unit making 130 bhp and 300 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The new Mahindra Thar comes with two engine options- 2.0-litre mStallion petrol & 2.2-litre mHawk diesel.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October

The new Thar SUV will be offered in three variants - AX AC, AX OPT & LX. Here is the list of features that will be offered in these three variants-

Thar AX AC Variant

The base variant of the Thar will be offered with a fixed soft top only. It will also be equipped with monochrome instrument cluster with MID display, manual ORVM adjustment, rear parking sensors, vinyl seat upholstery, manual day-night IRVMs, LED taillamps, front fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels.

Fixed Soft Top

6-seater (2 Front & 4 Side-Facing)

16-inch alloy wheels

Steel Footsteps

Mechanical Locking Differential

Power Steering + Power Windows

HVAC

Dual Airbags

ABS

Central Locking

Also Read: New-Generation Mahindra Thar: What We Know So Far

Thar AX OPT Variant

The mid-spec variant, AX OPT, will be equipped with all the features offered on the base variant. Apart from that, it will also be equipped with Tip & Slide Mechanism in co-driver seat, remote keyless entry, reclining mechanism, adjustable headrest, 50:50 rear split seat, rear demister, height adjustable driver seat, power windows (front), and more. The petrol variant will get manual convertible whereas the top diesel will see manual convertible or hard top.

Black finished vertical slats on the front grille

16-inch alloy wheels

Side Foot Steps

Front Fog Lamps

Electric Driveline Disconnect on Front Axle

Mechanical Locking Differential

Removable Doors for Off-Road Use

Tow Hitch Protection

Washable Floor with Drain Plugs

Welded Tow Hooks in Front & Rear

Thar LX Variant

The top-end variant LX variant of the Thar SUV will be packed with extensive list of features. It will get steering mounted audio & phone controls, USB charging, cruise control, utility hook in backrest of co-driver seat, deep silver finished vertical slats on the front grille, anti-theft alarm, ISOFIX child seat mounts, roll cage, speed sensing front door locks, coloured MID display, electric ORVM adjustment among others.

Convertible OR Hard Top option

4-Seater

Dual Tone Bumper

Moulded Footsteps

18-inch Alloy Wheels

LED DRLs

Height + Lumbar Adjustment on Front Seats

Premium Fabric Upholstery

Touchscreen Infotainment + TFT MID Screen

Adventure Stats & Adventure Calendar

Tyretronics & Tyre Direction Monitoring System

Electronic HVAC Switches

Electronic Stability Programme

Brake Locking Differential

Fender-mounted Radio Antenna

