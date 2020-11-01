New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda

Minda has opted for the LX petrol automatic transmission convertible variant of the all-new Thar in Mystic Copper colour.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
Aakash Minda opted for the all-new Mahindra Thar in a Mystic Copper shade
Aakash Minda opted for the all-new Mahindra Thar in a Mystic Copper shade

Highlights

  • Mahindra officially handed over Thar #1 to auction winner Aakash Minda
  • He opted for the LX petrol automatic transmission convertible variant
  • Aakash Minda placed a winning bid of Rs. 1.11 crore in the auction

Mahindra & Mahindra delivered the all-new Thar #1 to Aakash Minda, the winner of an online auction that took place in September 2020. The carmaker had announced the winner of the auctioned Thar #1 on the day of the launch and finally, the rightful owner has received his well-earned ride. Aakash Minda, CEO of Minda Corporation placed a winning bid of ₹ 1.11 crore in the auction outdoing almost 5,500 bidders from over 500 locations across India.

Also Read: Mahindra Receives Over 15,000 Bookings For The New Thar Since Launch​

vrk48v98

Mahindra Thar #1 was presented to Aakash Minda by Satinder Bajwa, Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Care, Mahindra & Mahindra

Minda has opted for the LX petrol automatic transmission convertible variant of the all-new Thar in Mystic Copper colour. The Thar #1 was presented to Minda in New Delhi by Satinder Bajwa, Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Care, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. We too got a chance to speak to Minda, about his choice of vehicle and below is a video of that interview

The all-new auctioned Thar gets 'Thar #1' badging, distinguishing the owner as the very first one. Other exclusive features include customised badging on the vehicle flaunting the owner's initials 'A.M' and serial number '1' on the decorative plate of the dashboard and leatherette seats.

The company organised the auction of the Thar#1 to raise funds for select charitable organizations supporting COVID-19 relief work. The winning bidder had the choice to select from three non-profit organisations, to donate the proceeds of the Thar #1 auction. And, Minda opted for the Swades Foundation, with Mahindra matching the winning bid to bring the total donation amount to ₹ 2.22 crore.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained​

kjmprg0g

Minda opted for the LX Petrol Automatic Transmission Convertible variant of the all-new Thar

Speaking on the delivery of all-new Thar #1, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "I would like to congratulate Aakash Minda, as the very first owner of the All-New Thar. This is a historic moment, given the excitement the auction had created. The all-new Thar is a dynamic expression of fun, freedom and independence and will surely make a personalized statement for its owner".

Aakash Minda, CEO Minda Corporation and winner of the all-new Thar #1 said, "I am truly excited to own this much-coveted Thar #1 and contribute to a relevant cause. I would like to thank Mahindra for all the personalised touches in my Thar #1 and making it even more special. Afterall owning the Thar #1 is not just about possession but an emotion that makes it special."

