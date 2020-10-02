New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail

The Mahindra Thar has officially gone on sale in India today, priced between ₹ 9.80 lakh and ₹ 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 2020 Thar is built on a new advanced ladder on frame platform, and it comes with an updated design, more premium styling and a host of modern creature comforts. Mahindra will offer the SUV in two options - a more off-road focused AX series, and a more lifestyle-oriented LX Series that gets a range of swanky new features making the new Thar a capable everyday vehicle. There will be 4 key variants - AX Standard, AX, AX Option, and LX, which will be further classified into multiple trims based on engine and transmission choices.

Here's A Detailed Variant-Wise Classification Of The New Mahindra Thar's Features:

The new-gen Mahindra Thar comes in 4 key variants - AX Standard, AX, AX Option, and LX

Mahindra Thar AX Standard (Petrol Only)

The base trim of the Mahindra Thar 4x4 SUV comes with a conventional fixed soft-top with a black finish for the grille and bonnet latches. The SUV also gets 16-inch steel wheels, LED taillamps, wheel arch cladding, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The SUV also gets removable doors, along with welded tow hooks in front and rear, and even two hook protection. As for the cabin, the AX Standard trim gets the 6-seater layout with side-facing bench seats at the rear as standard.

It gets an all-black treatment, with vinyl seat covers, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, centre roof lamp, 12V accessory socket, glovebox with lock, passenger-side dashboard grab handle, and manual Day & Night IRVM. The Thar also gets a manual air-con system a monochrome MID display, manual ORVMs, and power windows. In terms of the safety features, Mahindra offers central locking, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, dual airbags, seatbelt reminder, snow chain provision, over-speed warning, panic braking signal, and the option to switch-off passenger-side airbag. Few off-road features include an electric driveline disconnect on the front axle, washable cabin floor with a drain plug.

From AX Option trim and above, the Thar get front-facing seats at the rear with 3-point seat-belts as standard

Mahindra Thar AX & AX Option (Petrol & Diesel)

Adding to the features of the AX Standard trim, the AX variant only comes with tubular steel side footsteps on the outside and a mechanical locking differential. As for the AX Option (OPT) trim, the petrol version of the SUV comes with a manual convertible top, while the diesel, along with the convertible roof also gets the option for the new hardtop roof. The cabin gets the 4-seater layout with forward-facing 50:50 split rear seats with a reclining mechanism and adjustable headrests. Also, the co-driver seat comes with tip and slide mechanism, along with height-adjustable driver's seat.

The AX OPT trim also gets a remote keyless entry, and a rear demister (only hardtop). In terms of the safety features, the AX OPT variant additionally offers - ISOFIX child seat mounts, a roll cage, and 3-point seatbelts for rear passengers.

This is the first time Mahindra offering a factory fitted hard-top for the Thar and that's available from AX Option trim and above

Mahindra Thar LX (Petrol & Diesel)

Adding over the features of the AX OPT trim, the top-end LX variant of the new Thar gets dual-tone bumpers, deep silver finish for the grille, 18-inch alloy wheels with Thar badging, front foglamps, and fender-mounted radio antenna. As for the cabin, this one too gets the 4-seater layout as standard but with premium fabric upholstery along with lumbar support, cruise control and steering mounted buttons for audio and telephony.

The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system available on the LX trim offers a read-out of all adventure stats as well

The dashboard also features a USB charging port, electrically operated climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and a colour MID unit. The centre display also gets adventure statistics, adventure connect - calendar integration, tyre pressure monitoring system, voice command and SMS rear-out function and the BlueSense App. The Thar also gets follow-me-home and lead-me-to-thar lamps. As for safety, the Thar comes with ESP with rollover mitigation, speed-sensing door locks, and anti-theft alarm. The LX trim also gets a brake locking differential.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar is offered with 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine and the tried and tested 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both come with the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. Bookings for the SUV have already opened, and deliveries will start from November 1, 2020.

