2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

Mahindra has announced that the deliveries of the new Thar will begin from November 1

Mahindra has just launched the Thar in India at a starting price of ₹ 9.80 lakh. The company has also announced that it has kick started bookings for the SUV from today. Mahindra has opened bookings at our showrooms. The company has opened bookings on its website today and in fact even at its dealerships across the country. However, the company will be starting the test drives in phases. Test drives will start in 18 cities from today and in phase 2 from October 10, it will be available in 100 cities. The company will start test drives across the country by October 15.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar has been launched, priced at ₹ 9.80 lakh to ₹ 12.95 lakh

Mahindra also announced that the deliveries of the Thar will begin from November 1. The prices for the base AX trim start at ₹ 9.80 lakh and go up to ₹ 13.75 lakh for the top LX trim. The new-generation of the Thar offers wider appeal and is much more sophisticated when it comes to design, engine options and even equipment. The new Thar 2020 is built on a new body-on-frame platform and is significantly bigger than its predecessor. However, it continues to retain its boxy silhouette and we are definitely not complaining about that!

The Mahindra Thar AX range will have 16-inch steel wheels, less equipment and no automatic gearboxes while the higher spec LX or lifestyle trim will have bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic gearbox options and more features.

In terms of engine options, the new Thar gets a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDI petrol engine which makes 150 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 320 Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm. The diesel engine is a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 which makes 130 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque between 1,600-2,800 rpm. Both engines have the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox too, for just the LX variants though.

