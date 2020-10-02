New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

The new-gen Mahindra Thar has been launched, priced at Rs. 9.80 lakh to Rs. 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company has opened bookings for the new Thar, and deliveries will starts from November 1, 2020.

Mahindra has announced that the deliveries of the new Thar will begin from November 1

Highlights

  • Bookings for the 2020 Mahindra Thar open from October 2
  • The deliveries of the new Mahindra Thar will begin from November 1
  • Test drives will start in a phased manner from today

Mahindra has just launched the Thar in India at a starting price of ₹ 9.80 lakh. The company has also announced that it has kick started bookings for the SUV from today. Mahindra has opened bookings at our showrooms. The company has opened bookings on its website today and in fact even at its dealerships across the country. However, the company will be starting the test drives in phases. Test drives will start in 18 cities from today and in phase 2 from October 10, it will be available in 100 cities. The company will start test drives across the country by October 15.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 9.80 Lakh

rhfmccgg

The new-gen Mahindra Thar has been launched, priced at ₹ 9.80 lakh to ₹ 12.95 lakh

Mahindra also announced that the deliveries of the Thar will begin from November 1. The prices for the base AX trim start at ₹ 9.80 lakh and go up to ₹ 13.75 lakh for the top LX trim. The new-generation of the Thar offers wider appeal and is much more sophisticated when it comes to design, engine options and even equipment. The new Thar 2020 is built on a new body-on-frame platform and is significantly bigger than its predecessor. However, it continues to retain its boxy silhouette and we are definitely not complaining about that!

Also Read: Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review

The Mahindra Thar AX range will have 16-inch steel wheels, less equipment and no automatic gearboxes while the higher spec LX or lifestyle trim will have bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic gearbox options and more features.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Review | 2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive

0 Comments

In terms of engine options, the new Thar gets a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDI petrol engine which makes 150 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 320 Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm. The diesel engine is a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 which makes 130 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque between 1,600-2,800 rpm. Both engines have the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox too, for just the LX variants though.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol
2020 Mahindra Thar Comprehensive Review
18:48
2020 Mahindra Thar Comprehensive Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 29-Aug-20 07:13 PM
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
17:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Sep-20 06:46 PM
2020 Mahindra Thar First Look, Husqvarna 250 Twins Review
19:48
2020 Mahindra Thar First Look, Husqvarna 250 Twins Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 22-Aug-20 01:17 PM
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar Unveiled, Honda Unicorn Price
04:24
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar Unveiled, Honda Unicorn Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Aug-20 04:21 PM
2020 Mahindra Thar First Look
06:12
2020 Mahindra Thar First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Aug-20 11:00 PM
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Mahindra Thar
05:31
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Mahindra Thar
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Aug-20 08:38 PM
Mahindra Thar Launch, Bajaj Extends Warranty, Maruti Suzuki Receives 5000 Bookings
03:14
Mahindra Thar Launch, Bajaj Extends Warranty, Maruti Suzuki Receives 5000 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-May-20 08:50 PM
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM
Renault Kwid 1.0, Hyundai Creta Automatic, RFC, Thar Fest And Dakshin Dare Rally
18:49
Renault Kwid 1.0, Hyundai Creta Automatic, RFC, Thar Fest And Dakshin Dare Rally
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Aug-16 08:30 PM
