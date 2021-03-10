carandbike logo
The new Ford EcoSport SE trim borrows its styling cues from the Global-spec model, which means it does not come with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Available in both petrol and diesel options the new Ford EcoSport SE variant is priced at Rs. 10.49 lakh and Rs. 10.99 lakh, respectively.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The new Ford EcoSport SE trim is based on the Titanium variant of the subcompact SUV expand View Photos
The new Ford EcoSport SE trim is based on the Titanium variant of the subcompact SUV

Highlights

  • The Ford EcoSport SE trim does not get a spare wheel
  • The new EcoSport SE also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system
  • The new EcoSport SE variant is offered in both petrol and diesel

Ford India has expanded the EcoSport line-up with the launch of the new Ford EcoSport SE variant. The new variant, which is based on the Titanium trim of the EcoSport, borrows its styling cues from the Global-spec model of the subcompact SUV, which means it does not come with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Available in both petrol and diesel options the new Ford EcoSport SE variant is priced at ₹ 10.49 lakh and ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. We have already driven the SUV and you can find our detailed review on the carandbike website.

Also Read: 2021 Ford EcoSport SE Review

Like the global-spec model, the new Ford EcoSport SE trim does not get a tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Commenting on the launch of the EcoSport SE trim, Vinay Raina, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India said, "Customers increasingly follow global benchmarks in design and look for things that are unique and distinctive, just like the new EcoSport SE. The SE carries forward EcoSport's fun to drive credentials as well as its rich legacy of outstanding safety and best-in-segment technologies like SYNC 3"

Also Read: 2021 Ford EcoSport Launched In India

Visually, as mentioned earlier, the only major difference here, compared to the existing EcoSport, is the rear section of the subcompact SUV. That includes a new tailgate which comes with a chrome slat and a new number plate housing, along with a new dual-tone rear bumper with a silver insert. The SE trim also gets a set of 16-inch high gloss silver alloy wheels and the foglamps are in new body-coloured housing. The rest of the exterior elements remain largely unchanged, including the hexagonal grille with chrome details, and the larger projector headlights with LED daytime running lamps.

The rest of the exterior design of the SUV largely remains unchanged

What's worth mentioning here is that the EcoSport SE does not get any spare wheel. What it gets is a tyre pressure monitoring system, along with tubeless tyres and a puncture repair kit. That's because the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had announced an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) in July 2020 that vehicles in the M1 category, which include all passenger vehicles with a seating capacity of up to 9 occupants can be exempted from providing a spare wheel if the car has TPMS, tubeless tyres and a puncture repair kit.

The Ford EcoSport SE also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system, along with tubeless tyres and a puncture repair kit, but no spare wheel

The cabin, on the other hand, remains largely unchanged in term of looks. Features-wise, the new EcoSport SE trim comes with a 9-inch touchscreen display with navigation and connectivity features like - SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Ford Pass integration. The latter is a smartphone app that comes with a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, which allows EcoSport owners to perform several vehicle operations - like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPass app. And yes, it also gets a sunroof.

The new EcoSport SE trim gets a 9-inch touchscreen display with SYNC 3 infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Ford Pass integration

The 2021 Ford EcoSport SE continues to come with the option for both - 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The three-cylinder petrol engine delivers 120 bhp and 149 Nm of torque, while the four-cylinder oil burner is tuned to make 99 bhp and a peak torque of 215 Nm. Both come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, but the petrol version also gets an optional 6-speed automatic transmission.

