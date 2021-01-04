2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh

Ford India today officially announced the launch of the 2021 EcoSport subcompact SUV in India at a starting price of ₹ 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The diesel variants are priced from ₹ 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The American carmaker is now offering a sunroof on the Titanium trim, something which was not offered before. The EcoSport with the sunroof in the petrol avtaar starts at ₹ 9.79 lakh going up to ₹ 10.99 lakh, while the diesel with the sunroof costs between ₹ 9.99 lakh to ₹ 11.49 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The compact SUV sports an imposing stance with aggressive exterior and interior styling along with a choice of BS6 petrol and diesel powertrains. The new model line-up is offered in five variants - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Titanium+, and Sports.

Also Read: Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture​

The Ford EcoSport subcompact SUV also offers a sunroof on half of its variants.

Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India said, "In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value. With the new line-up, we have not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future."

Mechanically, the 2021 Ford EcoSport continues to be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel options. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre Ti-VCT, 3-cylinder motor tuned to make 120 bhp of maximum power with 149Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the oil burner is Ford's reliable 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine tuned to churn out best-in-class 99 bhp and 215 Nm of power figures. Transmission options are carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while the petrol-powered variant of the SUV also gets a 6-speed torque convertor automatic.

As for features, the new Ford EcoSport comes with automatic HID headlamps with LED DRLs, electrochromic mirror, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, up to six airbags, 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with navigation, SYNC 3 infotainment system and more.

The Ford EcoSport S is the top-end model in the line-up

Also Read: Mahindra And Ford Likely To Continue Collaboration In Other Fields​

The company also offers the subcompact SUV with globally-renowned mobility and connectivity solution FordPassTM across its entire lineup. With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, EcoSport owners can perform several vehicle operations such as starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPassTM app.

Here are the variant-wise prices of 2021 Ford EcoSport (Ex-Showroom, Delhi):

2021 Ford EcoSport Variants New Prices Ambiente MT Petrol ₹ 7.99 Lakh Trend MT Petrol ₹ 8.64 Lakh Titanium MT Petrol ₹ 9.79 Lakh Titanium+ Automatic Petrol ₹ 11.19 Lakh Sports MT Petrol ₹ 10.99 Lakh Ambiente MT Diesel ₹ 8.69 Lakh Trend MT Diesel ₹ 9.14 Lakh Titanium MT Diesel ₹ 9.99 Lakh Sports Diesel ₹ 11. 49 Lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.