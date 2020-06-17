New-Generation Mercedes-Benz GLS India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Images, Specifications

Adding to its expansive product portfolio in India, Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce the new-generation GLS SUV in the country later today. Regarded as the S-Class of SUVs, the all-new version witnesses a complete overhaul over its predec borrowing heavily from the company's top-of-the-line sedan. The new GLS will be the brand's latest digital launch amidst the Coronavirus lockdown after the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe and the AMG GT R were digitally launched last month.

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV Launch Details Revealed

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a longer wheelbase, larger proportions, and a more smooth design language. The new model is also loaded on the feature front and comes with the new MBUX infotainment system, five-zone climate control, 12.3-inch infotainment display, new steering wheel design and a digital screen for the instrument console. The SUV is loaded in terms of features and comes with nine airbags, active brake assist, blind-spot monitoring and more.

The new-generation GLS will be powered by the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version makes about 365 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel model develops about 286 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The engines are paired with the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission and comes with the 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system as standard. The AMG version is likely to join the line-up later. The new GLS will be locally-assembled at the company's facility in Pune.

Catch all the Live Updates from the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS launch here: