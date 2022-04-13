New York Auto Show 2022: Chrysler Reveals New Airflow Graphite Concept

While Jeep brought the new Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L to its stall at the New York Auto Show, fellow Stellantis brand Chrysler showcased a new Airflow Graphite concept at the event. The concept is Chrysler's second Airflow model to debut in 2022 – a white finished model called just the Airflow concept debut at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show 2022 earlier in the year.

The Airflow Graphite in Chrysler's words “an alter-ego version of its all-electric Chrysler Airflow Concept” to offer a reimagined look at the brand's EV journey.

Commenting on the concept, Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis said, “This new persona of the Airflow highlights the flexibility of the Chrysler brand's future design direction and our ability to create personalities reflective of our diverse customers. As our brand evolves to offer a full battery-electric vehicle portfolio, we are completely rethinking and reinventing the customer experience. Project Ingenuity is an initiative in which we collaborate with customers on our future innovations and services, offering uniquely personalized and delightful customer experiences throughout the purchase, service and ownership journey.”

Black paint and copper highlights the most notable change over the Airflow concept revealed at CES 2022.

Chrysler says that the Airflow Graphite was one of several potential design expressions envisioned during the early development stages of the project. Compared to the all-white CES show car, this concept is finished in a Galaxy Black paint scheme with copper accents on the window line, wing mirrors and even on the 22-inch wheels. The illuminated lightbar on the grille too is tweaked over the CES car's. These tweaks aside the Airflow Graphite concept is virtually identical to the Airflow concept from the CES.

The darker colour schemes carry over to the cabin too with black with copper highlights featured on the dashboard and doors. That aside the basic design of the dashboard and interior stays unchanged over the 2022 CES concept with a large freestanding central touchscreen with a smaller secondary screen underneath, a dedicated display for the co-driver and a digital instrument panel behind the steering.

Changes to cabin too down to just the new black trim and copper highlights.

Even on the tech front, there is little difference from the previous Airflow concept. The concept packs in connected car technologies along with an on-board AI and offers level 3 autonomous driving capabilities upgradeable via over-the-air updates. The all-electric concept is powered by two 201 bhp electric drive motors on each axle and has a driving range of up to 644km. Chrysler though says that larger capacity electric motors can be accommodated in the Airflow concept.