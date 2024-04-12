Login
New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe

Deliveries for the Citroen C3 will commence in a few weeks in Europe
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Euro-spec Citroen C3 gets styling identical to the eC3 released for Europe last year.
  • The cabin also gets more features including a head-up display and 10.25-inch console. The car is also larger in proportions.
  • The Citroen C3 is based on the Smart Car architecture for Europe, while the Indian model is underpinned by the C-Cubed platform.

Citroen Europe has taken the wraps off the new generation C3 for the market, which will be joining its electric sibling revealed late last year. The new-generation Citroen C3 arrives with standard and mild-hybrid engine options and the model looks identical to its electric derivative barring a few changes. The Euro-spec C3 is different from the one sold in India. Both models are underpinned by different platforms as well.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Blu Edition Launched

The fourth-generation Citroen C3 gets new styling that gives the model a more butch appearance with the more angular A-pillars, roof rails and a flat boot. The new signature LED DRLs give the SUV a distinct face. Compared to the eC3, the new C3 drops the ‘e’ emblem from the profile and tailgate, which remains the only visual distinguishing factor between the two models. Citroen has also limited the car to just two trim levels. 

The interior layout on the new C3 is also similar to the eC3 and gets a 10.25-inch infotainment display on the top-spec Max trim, while buyers of the entry-level “You” trim get a smartphone holder instead. The top variant also comes equipped with head-up display. Other features include automatic climate control, wireless charging, smartphone mirroring and ADAS, as part of the standard kit. 

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024

Power comes from the 1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol engine with 100 bhp, paired with only a 6-speed manual gearbox. There’s also a mild-hybrid version that uses a 48-volt motor with the engine for more efficient performance, while paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Citroen says the mild-hybrid version can reduce fuel consumption by nearly 10 per cent over the petrol-only model.

 

Deliveries for the Citroen C3 will commence in a few weeks in Europe. The new model will take on the Dacia Sandero Stepway, Hyundai i20, and the upcoming new-gen Fiat Panda in the global market. 

# Citroen# Citroen C3# Citroen eC3 Electric# Citroen C3 Hatchback# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

