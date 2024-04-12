New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe

Citroen Europe has taken the wraps off the new generation C3 for the market, which will be joining its electric sibling revealed late last year. The new-generation Citroen C3 arrives with standard and mild-hybrid engine options and the model looks identical to its electric derivative barring a few changes. The Euro-spec C3 is different from the one sold in India. Both models are underpinned by different platforms as well.

The fourth-generation Citroen C3 gets new styling that gives the model a more butch appearance with the more angular A-pillars, roof rails and a flat boot. The new signature LED DRLs give the SUV a distinct face. Compared to the eC3, the new C3 drops the ‘e’ emblem from the profile and tailgate, which remains the only visual distinguishing factor between the two models. Citroen has also limited the car to just two trim levels.

The interior layout on the new C3 is also similar to the eC3 and gets a 10.25-inch infotainment display on the top-spec Max trim, while buyers of the entry-level “You” trim get a smartphone holder instead. The top variant also comes equipped with head-up display. Other features include automatic climate control, wireless charging, smartphone mirroring and ADAS, as part of the standard kit.

Power comes from the 1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol engine with 100 bhp, paired with only a 6-speed manual gearbox. There’s also a mild-hybrid version that uses a 48-volt motor with the engine for more efficient performance, while paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Citroen says the mild-hybrid version can reduce fuel consumption by nearly 10 per cent over the petrol-only model.

Deliveries for the Citroen C3 will commence in a few weeks in Europe. The new model will take on the Dacia Sandero Stepway, Hyundai i20, and the upcoming new-gen Fiat Panda in the global market.