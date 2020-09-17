New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nikola Overprojected Technology Development: Hindenburg Report

A massive section of the Hindenburg report revealed that Milton and the company significantly over projected its own technology and development.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Nikola over-projected its technological capabilities with regards to the One electric truck

Highlights

  • Nikola has admitted that its first truck wasn't propelled from its motor
  • This comes in the foreground of the GM deal
  • This expose is now even being looked into by the FTC
Tech News

Nikola admitted that its prototype semi-truck was powered by its own electric motor. This comes after many accusations were levelled after an expose by Hindenburg Research, which claimed that the organisation and its founder, Trevor Milton, lied to manoeuvre their way into the forefront of the EV market which is seeing a boom. At the beginning of 2016, Trevor Milton, Nikola founder showcased a prototype of the Nikola One truck and later that year in December 2016, he depicted it as fully operational. 

"We will have a chain on the seats to stop people from coming in only for safety. I don't want a person to wind up doing something and driving this truck off the stage," Milton said. "This thing fully works and functions, which is actually unbelievable," he added.
 
Hindenburg alleged that the truck was "only filmed rolling down a steep hill," and that Nikola utilised camera trickery to give the audience the illusion of powered movement. Nikola still failed to explain this in its own attempt to justify its actions on saying that many components of the truck were operational but he never said its truck was moving by virtue of its own propulsion in the video, even though the truck was made to do precisely that." You can see the video in question below! 

gbmcqjp4

The Nikola Badger will get a GM powertrain

Nikola disregarded the video of the One as "irrelevant" considering that the video is three years old, and now Nikola has even stopped the development on the truck anyway. A Hindenburg report revealed that Milton and the company significantly overprojected its own technology and development procedures.  The start-up allegedly had fuel-cell and battery-powered technology installed and ready with the One semi, which Nikola today calls an "exceptionally successful proof of concept."

kcel0v04

The Nikola Badger will be a high performance pickup truck

0 Comments

Nikola repeatedly describes Hindenburg as being a "short seller" in its announcement. Hindenburg did reveal that it might benefit if Nikola's stock performs poorly.
 
The Hindenburg report, which accuses the start-up of several different lies and mirages, was
revealed a day after General Motors signed a venture to build Nikola's promised electric pickup-truck and also supply battery and fuel-cell hardware. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

TVS Radeon Gets Two New Colour Schemes To Commemorate Three Lakh Sales Milestone TVS Radeon Gets Two New Colour Schemes To Commemorate Three Lakh Sales Milestone
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report
Okinawa Partners With OTO Capital To Lease Electric Scooters Okinawa Partners With OTO Capital To Lease Electric Scooters
Nikola Overprojected Technology Development: Hindenburg Report Nikola Overprojected Technology Development: Hindenburg Report
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe
2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10 2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10
Tesla Is Building Its Biggest Supercharger Yet With 56 Stalls  Tesla Is Building Its Biggest Supercharger Yet With 56 Stalls 
2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling 2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling
Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities