OX One Electric Motorcycle Ready For Production

OX Motorcycles is a Spanish electric mobility start-up and is getting ready to launch a new lightweight, cafe racer styled electric motorcycle.

The OX One is the first electric motorcycle from Spanish brand OX Motorcycles expand View Photos
The OX One is the first electric motorcycle from Spanish brand OX Motorcycles

Highlights

  • The OX One has over 100 kmph top speed, and 100 km range
  • OX Motorcycles is a Spanish electric mobility start-up
  • Neo-retro electric cafe racer will be ready for deliveries by September

Spanish electric mobility start-up OX Motorcycles has rolled of the first OX One electric motorcycle from the production line. While mass production has yet to begin, the company's CEO has announced that the OX One is nearly a complete project, and will make it to production very soon. The OX One is built around a robust frame which houses a set of removable batteries, and also provide the strength to give the bike stability. The bike has a simple, minimalistic design, but there's no missing the cafe racer lines, with the flat seat, ending in a rather tidy tail section. At the front is a round LED headlight, with a muscular faux fuel tank. The design overall, to our eyes, isn't something to go ga-ga over, but nevertheless, it's a start, and without being garish, it looks all right.

Also Read: Gogoro Partners With Hero MotoCorp To Help It Transition To Electric Two-Wheelers

rr03vonk

The OX One has cafe racer styling, and has two 30Ah batteries offering 100 km range

Also Read: Ola Electric Announces Hypercharger Network; To Be World's Largest EV Charging Network

"There is still a lot of work to do; outline the tank and its lines, final finishing touch, painting, the logo. But we have achieved the most important thing, the OX One is a robust, reliable product and representative of the concept which we had in mind, and which you have unconditionally supported," said Adrian Gonzales, CEO, OX Motorcycles.

Also Read: Austrian Electric Scooter Horwin EK3 Wins Red Dot Design Award

0 Comments

The OX one is powered by an 8 kW brushless electric motor, and is capable of a top speed of 110 kmph. The bike is equipped with two 72V, 30AH batteries which offer an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge. With a kerb weight of just 140 kg, the OX One promises to be light, and nimble, and the motor pumps out the equivalent of 11 bhp. Bookings are being offered on the company's website, and the OX One is expected to be delivered to customers beginning September 2021. Price for the OX One in Spain is 5,200 Euros (around ₹ 4.71 lakh under current exchange rates).

