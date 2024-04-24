Philippos Matthai Wins The 2023 Indian National Autocross Championship

Philippos Matthai emerged victorious in the 2023 Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC), which finally concluded at the Nanoli Stud Farm near Pune after facing delays. Representing Delhi, Matthai secured titles in both the INAC 1 Open and INAC 1 (1,651cc to 2,400cc) categories.



Matthai's performance in the INAC 1 Open category saw him clocking a time of 1 minute 26 seconds aboard his Volkswagen Polo, outpacing competitors like Uday Pilani and Naveen Puligilla who finished second and third, respectively.

In the INAC 1 (800cc to 1,650cc) division, Nikhil J emerged triumphant, posting the fastest time of the day at 1 minute 25.094 seconds. Dhruva Chandrashekar and Ashad Pasha secured the second and third positions in this category, respectively.

Ashad Pasha clinched victories in two categories, namely the INAC 2 Class (800cc to 1400cc) and (1401cc to 1650cc), with a time of 1 minute 27.840 seconds, closely followed by Mazdayar and Kiran Reddy, who secured the second and third positions, respectively.



Hyderabad’s Mazdayar Vatcha emerged as the fastest contender in the INAC 3 Open class, with Amey Desai from Goa and Praveen Dwarkanath securing the second and third spots.

Furthermore, in the 4WD Open category, Daksh Gill claimed the title by driving a Subaru with a time of 1 minute 27.786 seconds. Nikeeta Takkale shone as the fastest female driver in the Time Attack event, posting an impressive time of 1 minute 31.380 seconds.