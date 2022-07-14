Planning To Buy A Used Ford Aspire? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

Over the years Ford brought in several good cars to the Indian market, and the Aspire was certainly one among them. It was the first subcompact sedan from the brand and was not only sold in India but was also exported from here to several right-hand drive (RHD) markets. However, last year the company decided to end local production, and like other Ford models, the Aspire too was discontinued. However, you can still get one in the used car market, and if you are considering going for one, here are some pros and cons that you must consider before you start looking for a used Ford Aspire.

The Ford Aspire comes with good fit and finish, and a solid build, and had that signature look of an American sedan.

Pros:

While looks are subjective, we certainly think the Aspire was one of the better-looking subcompact sedans in India. It also came with good fit and finish, and a solid build, and had that signature look of an American sedan. The Aspire also came with a roomy cabin, again with good fit and finish. Even the quality of plastics used inside felt solid. The sedan also offered a spacious 359-litre of boot space. Depending on the variant you chose, the Aspire also offered features like - Apple Carplay, Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, and up to 6 airbags. Ford offered the Aspire with a pair of capable petrol and diesel engines. The latter in fact, a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine was one of the bests in its segment, while the petrol version, a 1.2-litre unit also used to come with a sophisticated dual-clutch transmission. The Aspire also offer great driving dynamics.

While the built quality and space were certainly good, right now the Aspire looks quite dated, particularly the cabin.

Cons: