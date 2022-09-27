Planning To Buy A Used KTM RC 390? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

KTM has been one of the few motorcycle brands that have made performance motorcycling affordable in India. And for anyone looking for a mid-range Supersport on a budget, the KTM RC 390 was the bike to go for. However today, you cannot really call the KTM RC 390 an affordable motorcycle. Right now, a brand-new KTM RC 390 will cost almost Rs. 3.70 lakh (on-road Delhi). So, if you are in the market for a KTM RC 390 but are on a tight budget, we would suggest looking for one in the used two-wheeler market.

The KTM RC 390 has been in the market for a few years now and depending on the model year and its condition, you can get a used KTM RC 390 for anywhere between Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh. However, before you start looking for one, here are some pros and cons you must consider.

Pros

The KTM RC 390 has always been a quick, agile, and lightweight motorcycle, offering strong and surefooted performance. The handling of the bike feels razor sharp and we can confidently say, there’ll never be a dull moment. Also, it only weighs 149 kg. The RC 390 is powered by a 199.6 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that belts out around 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. So yes, there’s no shortage of power here. The engine on the newer models feels even more refined. The KTM RC 390 is packed with some smart tech and features. Even a 5-year-old model will come with ride-by-wire technology, slipper clutch, adjustable levers, dual-channel ABS and more. The RC 390 can be a great track machine. The level of performance, along with all the electronics package, the RC 390 will certainly improve your track skills.

Cons