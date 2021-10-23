Planning To Buy The Audi Q2? Here Are Few Pros And Cons

The Audi Q2 is the German carmaker's smallest model in India. The SUV was launched in India last year and it's based on the company versatile MQB platform. The Audi Q2 comes to our shores as a completely built unit (CBU) and so it's been priced on the higher side of the segment. India gets the pre-facelift model of the Q2 and if you are planning to buy one, here are few pros and cons you might want to have a look at.

Pros

SUVish Looks: Although the Q2 is the brand's smallest offering in India, the design of the SUV continues to carry the SUV DNA. It features a large single-frame grille, LED headlamps, silver skid plates, black body cladding on either side, blacked-out B-Pillar, door-mounted ORVMs, LED taillights, and dual-tip exhausts. Compact Dimensions: The Audi Q2 is based on the same platform as the Skoda Karoq and the Volkswagen T-Roc. Dimensionally, the Audi Q2 measures 4191 mm in length, 1794 mm in width, and 1508 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,601mm. The little Audi Q2 gets features like - Virtual Cockpit digital console, sport seats in front, ambient lighting with 10 colours and the new Audi smartphone interface. Premium Features: The little Audi Q2 gets features like - Virtual Cockpit digital console, sport seats in front, ambient lighting with 10 colours and the new Audi smartphone interface. The car also offers Audi phonebox with wireless charging, an Audi sound system with 10 speakers, and a parking aid with a reverse camera. Powerful Engine: The Audi Q2 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, which is the same unit that also powers the Volkswagen Tiguan All Space. The powertrain is tuned to belt out 190 bhp and 320 Nm. The SUV can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds.

Cons