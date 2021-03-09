carandbike Awards 2021: Entry Premium Car Of The Year

Who knew that the number '2' would prove to be so important last year, in the luxury car segment? Both Audi and BMW launched the Q2 SUV and the 2 Series sedan at about the same time last year. These models are the stepping stones, should one wish to buy into the luxury car segment. The Audi Q2 is a compact SUV while the BMW 2 Series is a sporty sedan. Yes, you could say it is an apples to oranges comparison but they operate within a similar price bracket too. Hence, they make for perfect candidates for the Entry Premium Car of the Year at the 2021 carandbike awards. Here's a quick lowdown on the two cars.

Audi Q2

(The Audi Q2 has a compact footprint and a bold design)

The Q2 has a nice and fresh design within Audi's familiar design theme but looks quirky and young, which is helped by having a compact footprint. Built on the MQB platform, the Audi Q2 gets only a 2.0-litre turbocharged TFSI petrol engine. The motor makes 187 bhp between 4,200-6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque between 1,500-4,180 rpm. The motor is paired with a 7-speed Steptronic transmission and also gets Quattro all-wheel drive as standard. Audi claims that the Q2 does the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6.5 seconds and has a top speed of 228 kmph.

(Audi Q2 gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine which makes 187 bhp and 320 Nm)

The Audi Q2 is offered in five variants - Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and Technology. There are two trim options available as well with the first three variants offered in the Advanced Line, while the range-topping Premium Plus II and Technology offered in the Design Line. Prices for the Q2 start at ₹ 34.99 lakh for the standard trim, going all the way up to ₹ 48.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India) for the Technology trim.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

(The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is sold in the range-topping M Sport variant as well)

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe can be bought with either a 2-litre turbo petrol engine or a 2-litre diesel engine. It is a sporty four-door sedan, with immaculate styling and oodles of presence. The diesel engine on the 2 Series churns out 187 bhp and 400 Nm and can clock triple digit speeds in just 7.5 seconds. The engine is mated to a 7-speed steptronic automatic transmission as standard. The 220i on the other hand, is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol motor that belts out 186 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 280 Nm of peak torque that's accessible from as low as 1,350 rpm.

(The new 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in this beautiful Misano Blue Metallic paintjob, and it gets all the design elements we have seen in recent BMWs)

In terms of features, there is a 10.25-inch touchscreen coupled with the latest iDrive interface. But you only get Apple CarPlay with this one and not the Android Auto. It can also connect your phone wirelessly and gets a wireless charger as well. Features like gesture control, live cockpit or virtual instrument cluster with its 7 inch screen, ambient lighting and a huge panoramic sunroof are also offer in the top-end M Sport trim. Prices for the BMW 2 Series start at ₹ 39.3 lakh and go up to ₹ 41.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

