Audi Q2 Discontinued In India; Model Delisted From Website

Audi India has silently discontinued the Q2 luxury compact SUV and removed the model from its website. The model came to India as a CBU (completely built up) unit and sources in the know have told us that the company has already exhausted the number of Q2 SUVs assigned to India. Considering globally too the SUV is nearing the end of its production, Audi has now stopped its sale in India. Furthermore, the Audi has already launched the new-gen Q3 in India, which will now replace the Q2 as the company’s entry-level SUV in the country.

The Audi Q2 is no longer listed on the company's website, and the Q3 will now replace it as the company’s entry-level SUV.

Earlier this year, in February 2022, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker had said that the Audi Q2 will be discontinued after the model completes its current generation life cycle at the end of the 2023 model year, without a successor planned, due to poor sales. The company plans to shift its focus towards selling larger premium crossovers and SUVs.

The Audi Q2 was first launched in India back in October 2020, and as mentioned earlier, it came to India as a CBU model. The SUV is built on the VW Group's versatile MQB platform and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, which is the same unit that also powers the Volkswagen Tiguan. The powertrain is tuned to belt out 190 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to an automatic transmission. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds, before clocking top-speed of 228 kmph.