Polestar 3 Electric SUV To Launch On October 12

Polestar which is backed by Geely and Volvo will be launching its third car dubbed the Polestar 3 at an event in Copenhagen in Denmark on October 12. The Polestar 3 will be an electric SUV.

The event will be hosted by Thomas Ingenlath, its CEO and its head of design Maximilian Missoni. At the event, Polestar will also share more details about Volvo’s SPA2 platform on top of which the car will be

"It's this instant ability to transform from a comfortable cruiser to a sharp, agile performance car in less than the blink of an eye that makes Polestar 3 special as an electric performance SUV. It also benefits from a low centre of gravity and wide track for ultimate stability, and an exciting feeling behind the wheel,” said Thomas Ingelath.

The car will feature high-tech gadgetry with it using Nvidia’s Drive Orin computing platform and LiDAR tech from Luminar. It will also feature technology from Zenseact and Smart Eye. It will likely feature the LiDAR system that debuted with the Volvo EX90.

Polestar has been working on a rear-biased dual motor powertrain which will adjust to road conditions once every two milliseconds at 500Hz. It will be a powerful SUV with an output of 503 bhp and 908-newton meters of torque. Polestar is aiming for a WLTP range of 600 km which will be impressive for the segment.