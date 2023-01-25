Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Debuts In India

For enthusiasts, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS isn't just another exciting coupe from the company - it's the first model in the series to get the much-sought-after RS treatment, making it even draw more attention to itself. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS was launched last year at a price of Rs. 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). With the RS badge, this car packs an even more powerful engine, reduced weight, and sheer speed far beyond what we've seen with its predecessors. It's an incredible option for those who want to experience the ultimate driving thrill.

Built on the 718 platform, this high-performance sports car boasts an impressive 4.0 liter, flat-six engine with 493 bhp and 450 Nm of torque for a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.4 seconds. The manual transmission and limited-slip differential transfer that power to the rear wheels for maximum traction and agility, while the adjustable suspension and brakes provide precise handling.

Inside, the low-slung cabin is fitted with supportive seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Relatively rare, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is not just a great sports car but also a unique collector's item that any automotive enthusiast would be proud to own.