Porsche 911 GT3 Tribute To Carrera RS Package Unveiled

On the 50th anniversary of the iconic RS 2.7, Porsche introduced the new 911 GT3 RS ‘Tribute To Carrera RS Package’ in the US celebrating the occasion. The package includes special graphics, new track-honed coupe, a dedicated theme car cover, a theme-based watch and NFTs. The Tribute to Carrera RS Package begins with the new 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach Package. On the outside, it is exclusively finished in white with Python Green accents on the lower portion of the body, mirror caps, and rear bumper. Even the magnesium wheels are finished in the same shade and wing endplates have the RS logo and American flag.

There are subtle details as well which can easily go unnoticed. For instance, it gets RS-branded valve stem caps in Python Green. The base of the keys are finished in the same colour and there are custom license plate frames. The package adds Python Green accent stitching throughout the cabin. The door treadplates have a ‘Tribute to Carrera RS’ badging, and the console lid boasts the RS logo. There's also a special version of the Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 RS. It has a white ring on the front and the rear rotor is finished in Python Green. The strap too has green stitching.

Porsche is also offering a variety of goodies in the similar theme like two 1:43 models- a 1973 Carrera RS and a 2023 GT3 RS. The Tribute to Carrera RS Package also offers customers a NFT program. They are given digital badges when attending specific race tracks and Porsche events and Porsche says that there are physical vehicle graphics that match the digital items.