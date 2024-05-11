Porsche & Ducati Team Up For A Two-Day Track Experience Event

Porsche Italia and Ducati have joined forces to introduce the "Porsche & Ducati Experience," an event tailored for enthusiasts of both bikes and cars. Drawing inspiration from Ducati's DRE Road format, the motorcycle training part caters to riders seeking to enhance their skills and explore motorcycles in Ducati's lineup.

The event is slated for June 29 and 30, 2024, and will take place at the Porsche Experience Centre Franciacorta, This centre boasts five distinct tracks, catering to a variety of driving conditions ranging from high-speed circuits to off-road terrain.

The company further mentioned that the participants will have the exclusive opportunity to test selective Ducati motorcycles, alongside three iconic Porsche models: the 911 Carrera S/4S, 718 Boxster GTS 4.0/Cayman GTS 4.0, and Cayenne/Cayenne Coupe.

Designed to accommodate enthusiasts of all skill levels, the programme is divided into two segments. The first half of the day will immerse participants in motorcycle handling techniques, while the latter half will focus on refining driving skills in Porsche vehicles. Emphasis will be placed on fundamental aspects such as proper positioning, visual awareness, and effective braking techniques.

To ensure safety and compliance, attendees are required to wear appropriate gear, including a full-face helmet, leather or Cordura jacket, trousers with integrated protective padding, gloves, and boots. For those in need, gear can be provided upon request, subject to availability.

Written by - Ronit Agarwal