Porsche Taycan Successor With 1,000 Bhp Planned For 2024

Porsche is planning a successor to its Taycan electric car with a facelift model coming in 2024. The car will get an updated styling with minor tweaks that involve larger headlights and an updated bumper design. The general interior and exterior design of the car will remain the same. Even the range figures will be similar, but there will be a boost in power.

The updated Taycan was spotted testing in Germany with camouflage and this model could be unveiled in the latter half of 2023. This is in line with how Porsche does facelifts as it updates models every 4 years. The Taycan first launched in 2019 and the next generation model is expected in 2027.

The model that receives a boost in power could be a new Turbo GT. The Turbo GT nomenclature was first used in the Cayenne last year and sits one level above the Turbo S branding something that already exists on the Taycan.

This model is expected to get 1,000 bhp of power which will ensure it is close to the Tesla Model S Plaid. The Taycan Turbo S is already the fastest EV on the Nürburgring, but the GT model could beat the 7-minute 33-second lap time. This model almost certainly will cost more than $200,000.