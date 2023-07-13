Rolls-Royce Spectre To Participate in Goodwood Hill Climb

The Rolls Royce Spectre will make its dynamic debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Rolls-Royce’s first-ever electric car will take part in the Goodwood Hill Climb and also be on static display alongside the rest of the Rolls-Royce range. As with previous iterations of the show, Rolls-Royce will display bespoke creations of its line-up.



Starting with the Spectre, it will be finished in a two-tone colour scheme of Chartreuse and Black Diamond. The colour scheme is accentuated by large two-tone 23-inch wheels. Rolls-Royce says that this is the first time it has fitted wheels of this size to a coupe. The cabin meanwhile is finished in white leather with pink and Chartreuse inserts.



Powered by a dual-motor all-wheel drive electric powertrain, the Spectre develops 576 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 kmph.



Also on display at the show will be the Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan. The Phantom Extended draws inspiration from yachting and features a Submariner Blue exterior - claimed to mimic the hues of the ocean. The interior features a Navy finish to the front half of the cabin while the rear is finished in Shelby Grey with Sunset stitching.



The ‘Gallery’ (the glass display on the co-driver side of the dashboard) meanwhile also features a nautical-themed piece claimed to be reminiscent of yacht rigging. Rolls-Royce completes this build with a tailor-made luggage collection in Navy and White.



The Cullinan on display meanwhile draws inspiration from the pop-art style of the 1950s and 1960s. The SUV’s exterior has a Gunmetal finish, accentuated by a double Coachline and Coachline Motif in Phoenix Red and Serenity Green. The brake calipers are finished in red while the interior features the use of red geometric patterning on multiple surfaces.



Completing the lineup is the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The display car is finished in Iced Arctic White with a Black and Iceland Moss interior with Mandarin seat piping.



Also at the show will be a second unit of the Ghost and Cullinan finished in Salamanca Blue Ghost and Dark Emerald respectively. The units will be performing duties as the Course Car and Safety Car.