Rugged Nissan X-Trail Crawler Concept To Be Unveiled At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 31, 2023
Nissan is set to showcase an array of concept and production vehicles at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. One of these vehicles is a rugged-looking X-Trail Crawler concept that the brand teased with a blacked-out image of the vehicle’s silhouette.
Nissan says that the concept “represents a world of rock-crawling, running through steep and rough terrain.” Details visible in the sole image suggest that the SUV will feature a jacked-up and more off-road-focused look replete with auxiliary lights mounted on a roof rack. The model also looks to have exaggerated fender flares compared to the standard model while the tyres are likely to be uprated from the standard fare to cope with harsher terrain.
Nissan will showcase a Disaster Support Mobile Hub concept based on the Caravan MPV.
Full details of the concept will be revealed at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon which is being held between January 12 and 14, 2024.
Aside from the off-road-focused X-Trail, Nissan’s stall will also be featuring an array of other concept and production vehicles including its Gen3 Formula E race car that will compete in Tokyo E-Prix scheduled for March 2024. Also displayed will be a range of models from Nismo including the R35 GT-R, Skyline and Fairlady Z
Carmaker to also showcase its Formula E race car that will run at the Tokyo E-Prix.
Nissan will also be showcasing a Disaster Support Mobile Hub concept based on the Caravan MPV. The carmaker says that it serves as a customized mobile support hub for times of calamity and is fitted with multiple sets of “Portable Battery from LEAF.”
