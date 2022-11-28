Schaeffler Group Inaugurates New Software Technology Centre In India

The Schaeffler Group has invested in a new software technology centre in India that will focus on developing electronics and software for the company’s automotive components. Schaeffler says that it is investing 10 million euros into the new entity which is called Schaeffler Technology Solutions India Private Limited. The new centre is located in Pune, Maharashtra.

The new entity, a wholly owned subsidiary, will form part of Schaeffler’s e-mobility business with the company calling the new unit a strategically important part of its global R&D network. The new entity is set to employ 200 engineers by the end of the year.

“Electrified powertrains have been part of Schaeffler’s core business since 2018 and we have become a leading systems supplier in electromobility in recent years. To further strengthen and expand this position, we will rely on a global R&D network for software and electronics development in the future. Our newly formed entity Schaeffler Technology Solutions India Private Limited in Pune will become a main location in this network,” said Dr. Jochen Schröder, head of the E-Mobility business division of Schaeffler.

Schaeffler says that the new entity will build on the company’s extensive portfolio of electric mobility components ranging from individual components to fully integrated systems comprising electric motor, power electronics, transmission, and thermal management into one comprehensive system. The centre will develop software along with contributing in areas such as electronics, mechatronics, and validation to integrate electrical and mechanical components within the overall system.