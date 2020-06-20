SEAT MO eScooter 125 Unveiled

Car maker SEAT has introduced its new mobility brand, under the name SEAT MO, with urban mobility solutions in the form of electric scooters. The most interesting of three new e-scooters is the SEAT MO eScooter 125, and it's being offered in two variants, one for private use, and the second variant for electric scooter sharing services. SEAT is one of Europe's largest car manufacturers, and late last year, the company had announced that it would move into the urban mobility sector. Now, SEAT has revealed the eScooter 125 in its final form, and it looks promising.

The SEAT eScooter 125 has a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and geofencing

The eScooter is propelled by a rear-wheel hub mounted 9 kW motor with 240 Nm of torque and a 5.6 kWH battery that can be topped up at a charging station, and is removable as well, to be charged at home. SEAT estimates private users will only need to charge it once a week, with a claimed range of 125 km on a single charge, and a top speed of 95 kmph. Designed for primarily city use, the eScooter 125 has an acceleration of 0 to 50 kmph in 3.9 seconds. There are three riding modes (City, Sport and Eco) along with a reversing gear.

The SEAT MO eScooter 125 is expected to be launched in Europe sometime in the next few months

There's also all-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity with geofencing to track the location of the scooter, and other features like a large underseat storage space. The eScooter 125 is expected to be launched in Europe sometime in July 2020, and given that SEAT doesn't have presence in India, it's unlikely that the new electric scooter will be introduced in India.

