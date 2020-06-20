New Cars and Bikes in India

SEAT MO eScooter 125 Unveiled

Spanish car maker SEAT has entered the electric two-wheeler market by introducing the SEAT MO urban mobility brand, along with a new electric scooter.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Spanish car maker SEAT will introduce an electric scooter

Highlights

  • Spanish car maker SEAT announces electric scooter
  • New SEAT MO urban mobility brand announced
  • The SEAT MO eScooter 125 has a top speed of 95 kmph

Car maker SEAT has introduced its new mobility brand, under the name SEAT MO, with urban mobility solutions in the form of electric scooters. The most interesting of three new e-scooters is the SEAT MO eScooter 125, and it's being offered in two variants, one for private use, and the second variant for electric scooter sharing services. SEAT is one of Europe's largest car manufacturers, and late last year, the company had announced that it would move into the urban mobility sector. Now, SEAT has revealed the eScooter 125 in its final form, and it looks promising.

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Launches Brand's First Electric Bicycle

ajr7de4g

The SEAT eScooter 125 has a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and geofencing

The eScooter is propelled by a rear-wheel hub mounted 9 kW motor with 240 Nm of torque and a 5.6 kWH battery that can be topped up at a charging station, and is removable as well, to be charged at home. SEAT estimates private users will only need to charge it once a week, with a claimed range of 125 km on a single charge, and a top speed of 95 kmph. Designed for primarily city use, the eScooter 125 has an acceleration of 0 to 50 kmph in 3.9 seconds. There are three riding modes (City, Sport and Eco) along with a reversing gear.

Also Read: Ducati To Launch Electric Scooters & E-Bikes

kd7p6q74

The SEAT MO eScooter 125 is expected to be launched in Europe sometime in the next few months

0 Comments

There's also all-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity with geofencing to track the location of the scooter, and other features like a large underseat storage space. The eScooter 125 is expected to be launched in Europe sometime in July 2020, and given that SEAT doesn't have presence in India, it's unlikely that the new electric scooter will be introduced in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 59,600 - 63,110 *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 58,000 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 79,091 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 67,857 - 72,557 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 90,003 - 1.01 Lakh *
View More
x
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class To Debut In September 2020
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class To Debut In September 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
New Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna vs Skoda Rapid And Volkswagen Vento: Specifications Comparison
New Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna vs Skoda Rapid And Volkswagen Vento: Specifications Comparison
Select your City
or select from popular cities